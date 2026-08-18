KCET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Postponed; Web Options Window Extended Till August 20

KCET 2026 Postponement: KEA has announced that the release of KCET 2026 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result, which was previously fixed to release on August 19, 2026, has been deferred. With this announcement, students undergoing counselling for engineering, architecture, farm science, and pharmacy courses have an additional window till August 20, 2026, to make changes in their choice of colleges on the official website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in).

After the mock allotment result release on August 17, 2026, aspirants have an extra opportunity to arrange their preference list as per the latest cut-off trends and seat allotment matrix. It is important for applicants to save all choices made by them before the deadline as the preference list will get locked after that.