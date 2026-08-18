KCET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Postponed; Web Options Window Extended Till August 20
KCET 2026 Postponement: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the KCET 2026 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result, extending the web option modification window until August 20, 2026, at 9:00 AM. Candidates can adjust, add, or delete college preferences on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in based on mock cutoff trends before options lock automatically.
KCET 2026 Postponement: KEA has announced that the release of KCET 2026 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result, which was previously fixed to release on August 19, 2026, has been deferred. With this announcement, students undergoing counselling for engineering, architecture, farm science, and pharmacy courses have an additional window till August 20, 2026, to make changes in their choice of colleges on the official website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in).
After the mock allotment result release on August 17, 2026, aspirants have an extra opportunity to arrange their preference list as per the latest cut-off trends and seat allotment matrix. It is important for applicants to save all choices made by them before the deadline as the preference list will get locked after that.
KCET 2026 Round 2 Revised Schedule
Below is the schedule for the KCET 2026 Round 2 Revised Schedule:
|
Event
|
Schedule / Deadline
|
Round 2 Mock Allotment Result
|
Published on August 17, 2026
|
Web Options Modification Deadline
|
August 20, 2026 (up to 9:00 AM)
|
Revised Round 2 Allotment Result Date
|
To be announced post-August 20
|
Official Counselling Portal
Steps to Modify Web Options for KCET Round 2
To modify the web options for the KCET round 2 follow the steps given below:
-
Open the web browser and go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.
-
Select the ‘UGCET 2026 / KCET Option Entry’ option from the Admissions tab on the website home page.
-
Input your CET Application Number and Password or Date of Birth to access your candidate account.
-
Compare your Mock seat allocation with the actual Round 2 Mock cut-off ranks to check your entry position.
-
Make changes in the options by adding or deleting colleges/programmes and/or changing priority numbers.
Key Highlights & Guidance for Applicants
-
Mock Allotment Tips: Students should take into consideration their mock allotment situation with regard to the Round 2 mock cutoffs in order to understand what kind of chances are real.
-
Preference Locking: All preferences recorded in the system till 9:00 AM on August 20, 2026, will be automatically locked and will be used in the Round 2 allotment algorithm.
-
Choice Order Priority: Students should make sure that more preferred options are placed above the rest since the KEA allotment system goes through them from option #1 onwards.
Also Read:
COMEDK UGET 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared at comedk.org; Direct Link Here
Telangana NEET UG 2026 Merit List Releasing August 19th - Check Expected College-Wise Cut Off
MH CET LLB 5-Year Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today for Round 1 at llb5cap25.mahacet.org
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.