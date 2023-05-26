KCET Answer Key 2023 Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Know How to Download Here

KCET Answer Key 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) answer key for subjects including physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology. Those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka KCET exam 2023 can check and download the provisional answer keys from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the KCET exam on May 20 and May 21, 2023, in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates can cross-check their answers with the KCET provisional answer key to get their expected scores. If they have any objections regarding the answer keys can raise their objections by submitting the required documents on the official website.

According to the official notification, candidates can submit their applications from May 26, 2023, to May 30, 2023, up to 11 AM. It is advisable for the students to raise their objections before the deadline as no further extension will be provided by the examination authorities.

How to download KCET answer key 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the KCET answer key 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct links to download the KCET answer keys available

Step 3: The Karnataka CET provisional answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the answers from the answer key and download it for future use

How to raise objections against Karnataka KCET Answer Key 2023?

In order to challenge the Karnataka KCET provisional answer key, candidates are required to submit valid documents via the provided link available on the official website.

