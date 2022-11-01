KCET Counselling 2022 Choice Entry Window For Round 1 Closes Today, Enter Options Soon at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET/KCET) choice entry option today i.e., on 1st November 2022. As per the released schedule, candidates can enter KCET choices till 11.59 PM. To do so they need to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates have to use their CET number and captcha code to enter KCET 2022 options for round 1.

Also, candidates can pay their KCET counselling fees till tomorrow - 2nd November whereas the last date to report at the allotted colleges is 3rd November 2022. Earlier, KEA released the KCET 2022 counselling round 1 seat allotment result on 28th October 2022.

KCET Counselling 2022 Option Entry - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Enter KCET Counselling Web Option 2022?

The UGCET 2022 choice entry option window has been activated till 11.59 PM today. Candidates who are yet to enter choices for KCET counselling 2022 can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on choice entry link for UGCET-2022 candidates.

3rd Step - A new page with login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Login with - CET number and captcha code and submit the details.

5th Step - Now, enter the options in KCET counselling form and submit the same.

KCET Counselling Document Verification 2022

To confirm their seats, candidates must verify their documents by the authorities. The seats of students who are unable to carry the relevant documents in support of reservations claimed in KCET round 1 will be cancelled. Further, they will have to register for KCET counselling 2nd round. The documents required for verification are - KCET application form, Class 10th and 12th mark sheet, fee payment receipt, KCET hall ticket, and two passport-size photographs.

Also Read: JNU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here