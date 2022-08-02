KCET Counselling 2022: Document verification postponed, Check details here

KCET 2022 Document Verificatinon: Karnataka Examination Authority has postponed the document verification process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. As per the schedule released earlier the KCET 2022 Document verification was scheduled to be conducted from August 5, 2022. The revised dates for the document verification process will be available on the official website soon.

Karnataka CET 2022 document verification schedule will be available on the official website kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2022 Document Verification Official notification

KCET is conducted for the admissions to the admissions to various degree programmes offered in the colleges in the state. After the KCET 2022 Results were declared the examination portal had reopened the portal asking candidates who missed the chance to enter the board examination marks.

KCET 2022 Counselling

Karnataka CET 2022 counselling applications will be released shortly. After the document verification process, students will be able to fill their choices for the admissions to various streams and colleges. Following this the seat allotment results will be published.

Cadidates are required to select the choices as per their preference with respect to the course and college they wish to apply based on which the seat allotment list will be released.

Candidates who have been selected for the admissions will be required to report to the colleges.

Also Read: CUET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): NTA releases CUET hall tickets for 4th, 5th and 6th August Exam, Download at cuet.samath.ac.in