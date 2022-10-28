    KCET Counselling 2022: KEA to Announce Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Karnataka Examination Authority will be announcing the KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website or click on the link given here to check the allotment result. 

    Updated: Oct 28, 2022 08:47 IST
    KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Today: Karnataka Examination Authority is scheduled to announce the Karnataka UGCET 2022 Round 1 Counselling allotment result today. According to the schedule given, the KCET 2022 Allotment Result will be announced after 2 PM today. Candidates who have applied for the KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment process can visit the official website or click on the link available here to check the allotment list. 

    It must be noted that the allotment will be based on the choices entered by the students in the counselling form for KCET 2022. The KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result is being announced for the Engineering, Agriculture, and other allied courses. Those who have applied for the allotment will be able to check the results through the link given on the official website. 

    KCET 2022   Seat Allotment Result will be announced on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result through the direct link available here.

    KCET 2022   Allotment Result (Link available at 2 PM)

    How to download KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result

    Karnataka CET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be announced on the official website today. To download the KCET 2022  Round 1 allotment result candidates are required to visit the website and enter their login credentials. Follow the steps given here to check the KCET 2022 allotment result 2022. 

    Step 1: Visit the KCET 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the KCET 2022 Allotment Result link

    Step 3: Login using the credentials to check the allotment result

    Step 4: Download the KCET 2022 Allotment Result for further reference 

    KCET 2022   Allotment Schedule

    After the KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result is declared online, candidates will be given a time window to select the right choice out of the four choices. Candidates are advised to make a wise choice. The last date for the same is October 31, 2022. Candidates can submit the admission fee and download the Admission Order from October 29 to November 2, 2022. The payment had to be completed only by the candidates who have opted Choice-1. The last date for candidates who have opted for Choice-1 to report to the colleges is November 3, 2022. 

