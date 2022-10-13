    KCET Counseling 2022 Round 1 Mock Allotment List Released, Check at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment list is now available on the official website. Candidates eligible for the allotment process can check the mock allotment list through the link available here.

    Updated: Oct 13, 2022 08:49 IST
    Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment
    Karnataka PGET Mock Allotment 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the KEA 2022 PGET-2022 Medical/Dental/DNB Mock Round Allotment result on the official website. Candidates can login through the link available on the official website to check the Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result 2022.

    The Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result will contain details of the students and the college and course allotted as per their eligibility. To check the Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the mock allotment result link provided. 

    Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to check the Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result 2022. 

    Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result - Click Here

    How to check Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result

    The Karnataka PGET 2022 mock allotment result link is available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the Karnataka PGET Mock Allotment List 2022. 

    Step 1: Visit the Karnataka PGET 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Link

    Step 3: Enter the PGET Number in the link given and click on submit

    KCET Mock Allotment 2022

    Step 4: The Karnataka PGET 2022 allotment result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the PGET Mock allotment result for further reference

    With the release of the Karnataka PGET 2022, Mock allotment list candidates are now provided with the facility to make changes in the options entered during the choice-filling process. The window for students to make changes will be open until October 14, 2022. 

    The final allotment list for Round 1 of counselling will be available on October 15, 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule of Karnataka PGET 2022 through the link available here. 

