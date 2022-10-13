KCET Counseling 2022 Round 1 Mock Allotment List Released, Check at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGET Mock Allotment 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the KEA 2022 PGET-2022 Medical/Dental/DNB Mock Round Allotment result on the official website. Candidates can login through the link available on the official website to check the Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result 2022.

The Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result will contain details of the students and the college and course allotted as per their eligibility. To check the Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the mock allotment result link provided.

Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to check the Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result 2022.

Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result - Click Here

How to check Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result

The Karnataka PGET 2022 mock allotment result link is available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the Karnataka PGET Mock Allotment List 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka PGET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Link

Step 3: Enter the PGET Number in the link given and click on submit

Step 4: The Karnataka PGET 2022 allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the PGET Mock allotment result for further reference

With the release of the Karnataka PGET 2022, Mock allotment list candidates are now provided with the facility to make changes in the options entered during the choice-filling process. The window for students to make changes will be open until October 14, 2022.

The final allotment list for Round 1 of counselling will be available on October 15, 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule of Karnataka PGET 2022 through the link available here.

Also Read: KCET 2022 Option Entry Begins Today, Apply for Karnataka CET Till 13 Oct at kea.kar.nic.in