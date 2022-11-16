KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Option Entry Begins Tomorrow, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the KCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling process tomorrow - November 17, 2022, onwards. Candidates who wish to apply for admission to the Engineering, Agriculture, Architecture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, Naturopathy, and Yoga courses can visit the official website from tomorrow onwards for the counseling-related procedure.

According to the schedule, eligible candidates can modify, delete, and re-arrange web options from November 17, 2022. The last date to make the changes is November 19, 2022. The seat matrix for the KCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling will be released at 4 PM tomorrow.

The KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment List will be announced on November 21, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website of KEA - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates must also note that a direct link to check the seat matrix and modify the options will also be provided here.

KCET 2022 Option Entry Notification - Click Here

KCET 2022 Option Modification

The link for students to modify or re-arrange options in the KCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling Round link will be made available tomorrow. After the seat matrix for round 2 is announced candidates can make the necessary changes in the option order for better allotment. Students can visit the official website or follow the steps given here to make the changes in the choices.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka CET - KEA official website

Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 link

Step 3: Login to make the changes in the Round 2 counselling options

Step 4: Save the changes made and click on the final submission link

KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result will be announced based on the vacancy of seats available and the choices entered by the students for the allotment procedure.

