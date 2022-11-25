KCET Counselling 2022: Second extended round Schedule released at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Extended schedule. Candidates eligible for the KCET 2022 counselling process can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority to check the extended schedule.

According to the schedule released, candidates participating in the KCET 2022 2nd extended round can add fresh options/ modify the options/ delete options from tomorrow - November 26 to 28, 2022.

KCET 2022 second Extended round schedule is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the schedule through the link available here.

Schedule: http://164.100.133.71/keawebentry456/cet2022/20221125104816english.pdf

KCET 2022: Second Extended Round Schedule

KCET 2022 Second round extended schedule is available on the official website.

Event Date Display of seat matix November 26, 2022 Option entry by eligible candidates (candidates can add fresh options / modify the options / delete the options) November 26 to 28 2022 Publication of second extended round seat allotment results November 29, 2022 Payment of fees and downloading of admission order (fee paid if any in the earlier round, will be adjusted in this round ) November 29 to 30 2022 Last date for reporting to colleges November 30 2022

Those candidates who were assigned the ranks in UGCET 2022 but were unable to participate in the document verifications for counselling due to non-availability of verification slips can appear for the document verification process with the necessary documents and one set of photocopies.

UGCET 2022 Second Extended round is conducted for the admissions to the Engineering, Agriculture, Architecture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, Naturopathy and Yoga programmes.

Also Read: Amazon Academy to shut down in India, Get Details Here