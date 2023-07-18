  1. Home
  2. News
  3. KCET Counselling 2023 Schedule Shortly; Know Seat Allotment Process Here

KCET Counselling 2023 Schedule Shortly; Know Seat Allotment Process Here

KCET Counselling 2023: UGCET Information Brochure is out! Candidates can download the PDF file from the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. However, the KEA KCET counselling 2023 dates are yet to be announced by the authorities.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 18, 2023 12:25 IST
KCET Counselling 2023 Schedule
KCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

KCET Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the information brochure for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Candidates can download the PDF file from the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. However, the KEA KCET counselling 2023 dates are yet to be announced by the authorities. 

Candidates who have cleared the KCET 2023 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. UGCET Counselling 2023 comprises registration, choice filling, allotment of seats, payment of fees, and reporting to the allotted colleges. Candidates must note that the KCET Seat Allotment 2023 is done on the basis of choices made by candidates and ranks secured by them.

KCET 2023 Information Brochure- Click Here (PDF File)

KCET Counselling 2023: Check Steps for Seat Allotment Here

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps for counselling:

Registration: Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can register for counselling process.

Document Verification: Candidates must bring the required original documents and their photocopies to the designated document verification center. The documents will be verified, and candidates will be issued a verification slip.

Option Entry: After the verification of documents is done, candidates can fill in their preferences for college and course. 

Seat Allocation: The KCET 2023 seat allotment will be done on the basis of the candidate’s preferences, rank secured by them, and availability of seats. Seat Acceptance and Reporting: Candidates who have been shortlisted must accept the allocated seats and report to the allotted colleges within the stipulated time.

KCET 2023 Documents Required

Check out the list of mandatory documents below:

  • KCET 2023 application form

  • Proof of application fee payment

  • KCET 2023 admit card

  • Score card of SSLC/10th Standard

  • Score card of 2nd PUC/12th Standard

  • 2 passport size photographs

  • Study Certificate Countersigned by the concerned BEO/DDPI

  • Any other required documents

Also Read: WBJEE Counselling 2023 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

 

Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023