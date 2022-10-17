KCET Counselling Dates 2022: Karnataka CET Option Entry Window To Close on 19 Oct, Check Revised Schedule Here

KCET Counselling Option Entry 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) option entry 2022 last date. Candidates can enter their option for KCET 2022 till 19th October at kea.kar.nic.in. Apart from this, KEA will also allow the candidates to change their KCET options, add or delete and modify from 21st to 26th October 2022.

Once the KCET web options entry 2022 window closes, the authorities will release the mock seat allotment result for the candidates to get an idea of what colleges they can get. The Karnataka CET mock allotment result 2022 will be announced on 21st October.

KCET 2022 Web Option Entry - Direct Link (Available Now)

KCET Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Availability of KCET option entry 14th to 19th October 2022 KCET Mock allotment result 21st October 2022 Provision to re-arrange UGCET options 21st to 26th October 2022 KCET seat allotment result for round 1 28th October 2022

How To Enter KCET 2022 Web Entry Options?

The UGCET web option entry window was activated on 14th October at the official website. Candidates have been given time till 19th October to enter their KCET web choices for allotment of seats. They can go through the steps to know how to enter KCET options 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - UGCET 2022 First round option entry link. Also, a direct link has been provided above on this page.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter the CET number and enter security code.

4th Step - Now, select the preferred courses and colleges and then submit the same.

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2022

Soon after the Karnataka CET option entry window closes, the officials will release the allotment result. As per the released schedule, the KCET seat allotment 2022 result for round 1 will be declared on 28th October. Along with the UGCET seat allotment result 2022, the KEA will also release the round-wise cutoff. The KCET cutoff will be released college-wise. Candidates will have to secure the minimum marks to be considered for KCET seat allotment.

