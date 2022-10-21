KCET Mock Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link To Check Karnataka CET Allotment List Here

KCET Mock Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET mock allotment result 2022 today in online mode. Candidates can check their KCE mock allotment result by using their login credentials such as the CET application number and password. They will have to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in to download the Karnataka CET allotment result 2022.

KCET Mock Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updates as on 21st October

KCET Mock Allotment Result 2022 (Today): As per the updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) mock seat allotment result today on 21st October 2022. Candidates can check their KCET mock seat allotment result 2022 at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use the application number to download the KCET mock seat allotment result 2022.

Candidates will also get the facility to make changes in their choices, once the KCET mock seat allotment result 2022. As per the released dares, the final Karnataka CET allotment result will be announced on 28th October 2022.

How To Check KCET Mock Allotment Result 2022?

The Karnataka mock seat allotment 2022 will help candidates to select their preferred colleges. However, candidates must note that the KCET mock allotment is subject to change. They can go through the steps to know how to check mock allotment result of KCET 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Karnataka CET - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on KCET mock allotment result.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter their Karnataka CET application number.

5th Step - The KCET mock seat allotment will appear on the screen.

What After the release of KCET Mock Allotment Result 2022?

After the release of the Karnataka CET mock allotment result 2022, candidates can change their earlier selected options and submit it through the candidate portal. They must note that the availability to change selected options will be available from 21st to 26th October 2022.

No candidate will be allowed to change their options after the deadline. Based on the changes made by them, KEA will release the final KCET seat allotment result 2022. Candidates who will be allotted seats under KCET seat allotment 2022 will have to go to the allotted institute for confirmation of their seats by payment of fees.