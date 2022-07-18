KCET Result 2022 Date: When will KEA declare Karnataka CET Results? Here's Latest update from kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2022 Date: With nearly a month since the KCET 2022 Exam, the nervousness and excitement among the candidates for Karnataka CET Result 2022 is growing by the day. Even as thousands of aspirants eagerly wait for KCET 2022 Result, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has been completely silent on the matter and has not shared any update about the result date. While official update about Karnataka CET Result 2022 is still awaited, sources close to the exam authority has hinted that the evaluation work is in the final stages and KCET Result 2022 will be announced soon. While candidates await for the KCET 2022 Result Date, one thing that is assured is that Karnataka CET Result 2022 will be declared online and made available via official portal kea.kar.nic.in.

When will KEA declare Karnataka CET 2022 Results?

As reported earlier, KEA has officially refrained from announcing any specific date for KCET Result 2022. Even as rumours and speculations continue to go viral on social media platforms, the exam authority has been tight-lipped about sharing any hint about Karnataka CET 2022 Result Date. But, if speculative media reports are to be believed, KEA plans to declare KCET Result 2022 soon, most likely this week. Some reports have also gone on to claim that Karnataka CET 2022 Result will be declared on 21st July 2022. However, the final confirmation of the same is yet to be done by the exam authority.

How to check KCET Result 2022 online?

Like all other aspects of KCET 2022 Examination, the declaration of Karnataka CET Result 2022 will also be done online. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the KCET Result 2022 online and publish it on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The KCET Result 2022 declaration will be done in the form of a digital scorecard that will be published online and made available to the candidates individually. To obtain the KCET Result 2022 Scorecard, candidates will be required to enter their CET ID and Date of Birth on the login page. In response, Karnataka CET 2022 Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen. From here, candidates can download their result scorecard and take printout for future reference.

Also Read: Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Dates Announced: Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Schedule Here