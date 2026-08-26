KCET UGCET 2026 Round 2 Choice Confirmation Slip Download Link Activated: Check Steps, Dates and Details
KCET UGCET 2026 Round 2 choice confirmation link is now active. Check the choice selection process, confirmation slip download steps, fee payment deadline, college reporting date and admission details.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the UGCET 2026 Second Round Choice Selection and Confirmation Slip download link. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of KCET counselling can now confirm their admission choice, complete the required fee payment and download the confirmation slip through the official KEA portal.
The facility was activated on August 25, 2026, following the release of the KCET 2026 Round 2 final seat allotment result. Candidates must complete the required admission formalities within the prescribed deadline to avoid losing their allotted seat.
KCET UGCET 2026 Round 2 Choice Confirmation: Important Dates
Candidates should keep track of the following dates for the second-round admission process:
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Event
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Date
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KCET UGCET Round 2 Final Seat Allotment
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August 24, 2026
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Choice Selection Begins
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August 25, 2026
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Fee Payment Window
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August 25 to 28, 2026
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Confirmation Slip Download
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From August 25, 2026
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Last Date to Report to Allotted College
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August 28, 2026
How to Complete KCET UGCET 2026 Round 2 Choice Confirmation?
- Visit the official website
- Go to the UGCET 2026 Admission section
- Click on the Option Entry Link (UGCET)
- Log in using the required credentials
- Complete the required OTP verification
- Check the Round 2 seat allotment details
- Select the applicable choice and submit the choice confirmation
- Pay the asked admission fee, wherever applicable
- Download the KCET UGCET 2026 Round 2 Confirmation Slip
KCET UGCET 2026Round 2 Choice Confirmation: Direct LINK
Documents Required for KCET Round 2 Admission
- KCET 2026 application details
- KCET 2026 rank card
- KCET 2026 verification slip
- Round 2 seat allotment result
- Confirmation slip
- Fee payment receipt
- Class 10 marksheet/certificate
- Class 12 or equivalent marksheet
- Study certificates
- Transfer Certificate
- Caste/category certificate, if applicable
- Income certificate, wherever required
- Rural/Kannada medium certificate, if applicable
- Valid photo ID
- Passport-size photographs
KCET UGCET Round 2 Choice Selection: What Options Are Available?
After the Round 2 seat allotment, candidates have to select the applicable choice based on whether they want to accept or leave the allotted seat.
Choice 1: Accept and Freeze
Candidates selecting Choice 1 accept the allotted seat and proceed with admission. They have to pay the prescribed fee, download the confirmation slip and report to the allotted college with the required documents. Depending on the applicable counselling rules, Choice 1 candidates may also be eligible for participation in the subsequent counselling process.
Choice 4: Exit Counselling
Candidates who do not wish to accept the allotted seat can select Choice 4 and exit the counselling process. Students should carefully review the consequences of their selected option before submitting the choice because exiting the counselling process can affect eligibility for subsequent rounds.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.