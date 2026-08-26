KCET UGCET 2026 Round 2 Choice Confirmation Slip Download Link Activated: Check Steps, Dates and Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the UGCET 2026 Second Round Choice Selection and Confirmation Slip download link. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of KCET counselling can now confirm their admission choice, complete the required fee payment and download the confirmation slip through the official KEA portal.

The facility was activated on August 25, 2026, following the release of the KCET 2026 Round 2 final seat allotment result. Candidates must complete the required admission formalities within the prescribed deadline to avoid losing their allotted seat.

KCET UGCET 2026 Round 2 Choice Confirmation: Important Dates

Candidates should keep track of the following dates for the second-round admission process: