KEA Issues Important Update Regarding UGNEET 2026 Counselling

#UGNEET -26: #MCC will commence counselling shortly. ln this context, important systemic improvements have been undertaken by the Medical counselling committee in the online counselling software and counselling process for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Medical Admissions from… pic.twitter.com/2gB5m530be

According to the notification, the Medical Counselling Committee has undertaken important systemic improvements in the online counselling software and counselling process for the undergraduate and postgraduate medical admissions from the current academic session to make the counselling process more transparent and student-friendly.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued a new notification regarding UGNEET 2026. As per the details provided, the counselling process is expected to begin soon. The KEA has issued a notification regarding improvements made to the online counselling software and counselling process for the UG and PG admissions for the academic year.

Important NEET Updates for Candidates

The following are the important updates for NEET Aspirants participating in the upcoming counselling round.

No need to report to the allotted college if they have chosen “Upgrade/ Willing to Upgrade”

The seats remain safe while candidates participate in the next counselling round

Seat resignation is now online

If the resignation is allowed under the rules, candidates can do so directly on the MCC portal within the deadline and need not visit the college

The NRI quota applicants (Deemed Universities) can now upload all required documents through the MCC portal.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon

The NEET UG 2026 counselling process is set to begin soon. Those who have cleared the Re-NEET 2026 examination will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process. Candidates who have cleared their NEET Exams must complete the registration process for each counselling round and enter the choices based on the seat matrix shared. The allotment will be done based on the choices entered, the availability of seats and the average number of applicants. Students allotted seats in each counselling round need to report to the colleges for the admission and document verification process.