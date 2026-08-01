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KEA Released UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for BSc Courses

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 13:50 IST

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix on July 30, 2026 for Yoga & Naturopathy, and BSc. in Agriculture for Agriculturist and Regular Quota candidates. Candidates can check the seat matrix PDF online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA Released UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for BSc Courses
KEA Released UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for BSc Courses
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Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix on July 30, 2026. The seat matrix has been released for Yoga & Naturopathy, and BSc. in Agriculture for Agriculturist and Regular Quota candidates. Candidates can check the seat matrix PDF online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for the upcoming Karnataka medical counselling process. 

How to check KEA UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check KEA UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix online:

  1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  2. Click on the UGCEET-2026 section.
  3. Click on the “UGCET -2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix. 31/07/2026” link.
    1. Yoga & Naturopathy Seat Matrix.
    2. B.Sc Agriculture Seat Matrix (Agriculturist Quota)
    3. BSc. Agriculture Seat Matrix.(Regular Quota)
  4. Check your status and download the document.

KEA Karnataka UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix

Candidates can check the following table to know the seat matrix for the respective programmes and the quotas: 

UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix: Yoga and Naturopathy

SL NO

CLG CODE

COLLEGE NAME

CLG GNDR

COURSE TYPE

SEAT TYPE

GENERAL

                    

RURAL

                    

KANNADA

                    

TOTAL

OPN

OTHER SPECIAL CATEGORY SEATS

                  

Total Seats
           

C-1

2A

2B

3A

3B

ST

SCA

SCB

SCC

SCC (20%)

GM

C-1

2A

2B

3A

3B

ST

SCA

SCB

SCC

SCC (20%)

GM

C-1

2A

2B

3A

3B

ST

SCA

SCB

SCC

SCC (20%)

GM

KK-RK

OPN

PH

NCC

SPO

S - G

D

DK

XD

CAPF

XCA PF

    

1

Y929

Susheeladevi Naturopathy & Yogic Science Medical College,Hospital & Research Center, Jagadal - 587311, Bagalakote Dist.

C

PRIVATE UNAIDED

KK

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

                        
         

RK

0

1

0

0

1

0

1

1

0

0

3

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

10

12

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

24

  

GRAND TOTAL

        

KK

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

                        
         

RK

0

1

0

0

1

0

1

1

0

0

3

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

10

12

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

24

  

DIRECT LINK - Yoga & Naturopathy Seat Matrix.

UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix: BSc. Agriculture (Regular Quota)

Sr No

CLG CODE

COLLEGE NAME

CRS CODE

CRS NAME

CLG GENDER

COURSE TYPE

SEAT TYPE

GENERAL

                    

RURAL

                    

KANNADA MEDIUM

                    

TOTAL

OTHER SPECIAL CATEGORY SEATS

                    

Total Seats
               

C-1

2A

2B

3A

3B

ST

SCA

SCB

SCC

SCC (20%)

GM

C-1

2A

2B

3A

3B

ST

SCA

SCB

SCC

SCC (20%)

GM

C-1

2A

2B

3A

3B

ST

SCA

SCB

SCC

SCC (20%)

GM

HK - RK

NCC

SPO

S-G

Def Kar

Def

Ex Def

JK

AGL

CA PF

XCA PF

PH

  

1

N006

College of Horticulture,UHS,Udayanagiri, Near Simikeri,Hubli Bypass Road,Bagalkot

NF

B.Sc. (Hons) Natural Farming

C

GOVERNMENT

HK

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

                        
             

RK

0

2

1

0

1

1

1

1

1

0

8

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

20

1

1

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

3

29

2

N042

S. R. Patil College of Horticulture and Research Institute, Badagandi, Bilagi Taluk, Bagalakote District

HT

B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture

C

DEEMED/PRIVATE UNIVERSITY / AFFILIATED

HK

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

                        
             

RK

0

1

1

0

1

1

1

1

0

0

5

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

14

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

0

3

21

GRAND TOTAL

            

HK

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

                        
             

RK

0

3

2

0

2

2

2

2

1

0

13

0

2

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

34

2

1

0

0

2

2

0

0

0

0

6

50

DIRECT LINK - BSc. Agriculture Seat Matrix.(Regular Quota)

UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix: B.Sc Agriculture (Agriculturist Quota)

Sr No

CLG CODE

COLLEGE NAME

COURSE CODE

COURSE NAME

COLLEGE GENDER

COURSE TYPE

SEAT TYPE

GENERAL

                    

RURAL

                    

KANNADA MEDIUM

                    

TOTAL
               

C-1

2A

2B

3A

3B

ST

SCA

SCB

SCC

SCC (20%)

GM

C-1

2A

2B

3A

3B

ST

SCA

SCB

SCC

SCC (20%)

GM

C-1

2A

2B

3A

3B

ST

SCA

SCB

SCC

SCC (20%)

GM

HK - RK

1

P006

College of Horticulture,UHS,Udayanagiri, Near Simikeri,Hubli Bypass Road,Bagalkot

NF

B.Sc.(Hons) Natural Farming

C

GOVERNMENT

HK

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1
             

RK

1

2

0

1

1

0

1

1

1

0

8

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

20

2

P042

S. R. Patil College of Horticulture and Research Institute, Badagandi, Bilagi Taluk, Bagalakote District

HT

B.Sc.(Hons) Horticulture

C

DEEMED/PRIVATE UNIVERSITY / AFFILIATED

HK

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1
             

RK

0

2

0

1

1

0

1

0

0

0

6

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

14

GRAND TOTAL

            

HK

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2
             

RK

1

4

0

2

2

0

2

1

1

0

14

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

34

DIRECT LINK - B.Sc Agriculture Seat Matrix (Agriculturist Quota)

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 13:50 IST

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