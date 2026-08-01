KEA Released UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for BSc Courses
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix on July 30, 2026 for Yoga & Naturopathy, and BSc. in Agriculture for Agriculturist and Regular Quota candidates. Candidates can check the seat matrix PDF online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix on July 30, 2026. The seat matrix has been released for Yoga & Naturopathy, and BSc. in Agriculture for Agriculturist and Regular Quota candidates. Candidates can check the seat matrix PDF online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for the upcoming Karnataka medical counselling process.
How to check KEA UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check KEA UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix online:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Click on the UGCEET-2026 section.
- Click on the “UGCET -2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix. 31/07/2026” link.
- Yoga & Naturopathy Seat Matrix.
- B.Sc Agriculture Seat Matrix (Agriculturist Quota)
- BSc. Agriculture Seat Matrix.(Regular Quota)
- Check your status and download the document.
KEA Karnataka UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix
Candidates can check the following table to know the seat matrix for the respective programmes and the quotas:
UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix: Yoga and Naturopathy
|
SL NO
|
CLG CODE
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
CLG GNDR
|
COURSE TYPE
|
SEAT TYPE
|
GENERAL
|
RURAL
|
KANNADA
|
TOTAL
|
OPN
|
OTHER SPECIAL CATEGORY SEATS
|
Total Seats
|
C-1
|
2A
|
2B
|
3A
|
3B
|
ST
|
SCA
|
SCB
|
SCC
|
SCC (20%)
|
GM
|
C-1
|
2A
|
2B
|
3A
|
3B
|
ST
|
SCA
|
SCB
|
SCC
|
SCC (20%)
|
GM
|
C-1
|
2A
|
2B
|
3A
|
3B
|
ST
|
SCA
|
SCB
|
SCC
|
SCC (20%)
|
GM
|
KK-RK
|
OPN
|
PH
|
NCC
|
SPO
|
S - G
|
D
|
DK
|
XD
|
CAPF
|
XCA PF
|
1
|
Y929
|
Susheeladevi Naturopathy & Yogic Science Medical College,Hospital & Research Center, Jagadal - 587311, Bagalakote Dist.
|
C
|
PRIVATE UNAIDED
|
KK
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
RK
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
10
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
24
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
KK
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
RK
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
10
|
12
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
24
DIRECT LINK - Yoga & Naturopathy Seat Matrix.
UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix: BSc. Agriculture (Regular Quota)
|
Sr No
|
CLG CODE
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
CRS CODE
|
CRS NAME
|
CLG GENDER
|
COURSE TYPE
|
SEAT TYPE
|
GENERAL
|
RURAL
|
KANNADA MEDIUM
|
TOTAL
|
OTHER SPECIAL CATEGORY SEATS
|
Total Seats
|
C-1
|
2A
|
2B
|
3A
|
3B
|
ST
|
SCA
|
SCB
|
SCC
|
SCC (20%)
|
GM
|
C-1
|
2A
|
2B
|
3A
|
3B
|
ST
|
SCA
|
SCB
|
SCC
|
SCC (20%)
|
GM
|
C-1
|
2A
|
2B
|
3A
|
3B
|
ST
|
SCA
|
SCB
|
SCC
|
SCC (20%)
|
GM
|
HK - RK
|
NCC
|
SPO
|
S-G
|
Def Kar
|
Def
|
Ex Def
|
JK
|
AGL
|
CA PF
|
XCA PF
|
PH
|
1
|
N006
|
College of Horticulture,UHS,Udayanagiri, Near Simikeri,Hubli Bypass Road,Bagalkot
|
NF
|
B.Sc. (Hons) Natural Farming
|
C
|
GOVERNMENT
|
HK
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
RK
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
20
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
29
|
2
|
N042
|
S. R. Patil College of Horticulture and Research Institute, Badagandi, Bilagi Taluk, Bagalakote District
|
HT
|
B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture
|
C
|
DEEMED/PRIVATE UNIVERSITY / AFFILIATED
|
HK
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
RK
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
14
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
21
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
HK
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
RK
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
13
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
34
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
50
DIRECT LINK - BSc. Agriculture Seat Matrix.(Regular Quota)
UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix: B.Sc Agriculture (Agriculturist Quota)
|
Sr No
|
CLG CODE
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
COURSE CODE
|
COURSE NAME
|
COLLEGE GENDER
|
COURSE TYPE
|
SEAT TYPE
|
GENERAL
|
RURAL
|
KANNADA MEDIUM
|
TOTAL
|
C-1
|
2A
|
2B
|
3A
|
3B
|
ST
|
SCA
|
SCB
|
SCC
|
SCC (20%)
|
GM
|
C-1
|
2A
|
2B
|
3A
|
3B
|
ST
|
SCA
|
SCB
|
SCC
|
SCC (20%)
|
GM
|
C-1
|
2A
|
2B
|
3A
|
3B
|
ST
|
SCA
|
SCB
|
SCC
|
SCC (20%)
|
GM
|
HK - RK
|
1
|
P006
|
College of Horticulture,UHS,Udayanagiri, Near Simikeri,Hubli Bypass Road,Bagalkot
|
NF
|
B.Sc.(Hons) Natural Farming
|
C
|
GOVERNMENT
|
HK
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
RK
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
20
|
2
|
P042
|
S. R. Patil College of Horticulture and Research Institute, Badagandi, Bilagi Taluk, Bagalakote District
|
HT
|
B.Sc.(Hons) Horticulture
|
C
|
DEEMED/PRIVATE UNIVERSITY / AFFILIATED
|
HK
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
RK
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
HK
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
RK
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
14
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
34
DIRECT LINK - B.Sc Agriculture Seat Matrix (Agriculturist Quota)
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.