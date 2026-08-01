KEA Released UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for BSc Courses

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix on July 30, 2026. The seat matrix has been released for Yoga & Naturopathy, and BSc. in Agriculture for Agriculturist and Regular Quota candidates. Candidates can check the seat matrix PDF online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for the upcoming Karnataka medical counselling process.

How to check KEA UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check KEA UGCET 2026 Additional Provisional Seat Matrix online: