KEAM 2022 Application correction window extended to August 17, Check at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022 Application Correction: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination Kerala has extended the last date for the candidates to make corrections in the KEAM 2022 online application. According to the official notification, the last date for candidates to verify the profile and rectify the errors in the KEAM 2022 applications has been extended to August 17, 2022. The link will be available until 03:00 PM.

Students can visit the official website and make all necessary changes in the application within the given time. To make the changes candidates can visit the official website and login through the Candidate Login link provided.

KEAM 2022 Application Correction Official Notification

Instructions to make Application Correction

As per the instructions provided, candidates are required to visit the KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in by entering the KEAM 2022 Application Number and Password.

After logging in candidates will be able to verify the personal details and other information available on the profile. Candidates with any errors in the application form can view the same by clicking on the menu in the ‘Memo Details; on the profile page.

When making the changes students must make sure that they upload all relevant documents in the applications before the said time.

Students must also note that no further extensions will be given to make changes in the application form. It must also be noted that the schedule for NRI candidates to make changes in the application form will be announced by the officials soon.

Also Read: KMAT 2022 Exam Date Announced for Session 2, Check Official Kerala KMAT Schedule and Notice at cee.kerala.gov.in