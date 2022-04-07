KEAM 2022 Applications Released, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022: The office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has released the KEAM 2022 examination schedule on the official website. The applications for the KEAM 2022 exams have also been released on the official website. Candidates who wish to appear for the KEAM 2022 exams can visit the official website of the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams to complete the KEAM 2022 applications.

According to the schedule provided on the official website, the last date for students to apply for the KEAM 2022 exams is April 30, 2022. To complete the KEAM 2022 applications, students are first required to visit the official website and complete the registrations through the link provided on the official website after which they will be able to submit the KEAM 2022 application form and submit the application fee.

Candidates can complete the KEAM 2022 applications through the link provided on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the KEAM 2022 applications through the direct link provided here.

KEAM 2022 Exam Schedule

KEAM 2022 Application Link

Steps to complete KEAM 2022 Applications

KEAM 2022 application process is being conducted in the online mode. To apply for the KEAM 222 exams students are first required to visit the official website and register through the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to complete the KEAM 2022 applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Office of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations

Step 2: Click on KEAM 2022

Step 3: Click on the KEAM 2022 Registration link provided

Step 4: Enter the required details and login to complete the application form

Step 5: Download the copy of the filled application and submit the application form

