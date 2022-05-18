KEAM 2022 Exam Dates Revised, Check Revised schedule Here

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has postponed the KEAM 2022 Examination Schedule. According to the revised schedule provided, the KEAM 2022 examinations will now be conducted on July 4, 2022. Students who will be appearing for the KEAM 2022 exams can check the revised schedule and related details here.

The decision to postpone the KEAM 2022 exams was made by the board after taking into consideration the rescheduling of the JEE, IISER, and NATA examinations. Authorities have also requested the General Education Department to declare a holiday for the schools on July 4, 2022 where the KEAM 2022 Exams are scheduled to be conducted.

KEAM 2022 Official notification

KEAM 2022 Admit Card

The KEAM 2022 Admit Card is expected to be announced by the officials by June 10, 2022. The officials will be releasing the admit cards for the entrance examination on the official website cee-kerala-gov-in.

The KEAM 2022 Admit card will include the name and roll number of the candidates along with the exam centre details and the instructions for the exams. To download the KEAM 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the KEAM 2022 Application number and password in the admit card link provided.

KEAM 2022 exams are conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for the admissions to the B.Tech, B.Arch, Pharmacy and Medical programmes offered in the participating institutions.

The KEAM 2022 exams are conducted offline. Paper 1 of the exam will include Physics and Chemistry and Paper 2 (Mathematics).

