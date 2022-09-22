KEAM 2022 Final Seat Allotment List 2022 for Round 1 To Release Today, Download at cee.karala.gov.in

KEAM 2022: As per the released dates, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) final seat allotment result for round 1 today i.e on 22nd September 2022. Once released, candidates can check and download the final KEAM seat allotment list 2022 at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM seat allotment 2022 for round 1 will be released based on choice filled, the number of seats available and marks secured by the candidates in the entrance examination. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the final KEAM seat allotment list 2022 will have to go to the allotted institute for the admission procedure.

KEAM 2022 Final Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How To Download KEAM 2022 Final Seat Allotment List 2022 for Round 1?

CEE Kerala will release the KEAM final seat allotment list for round 1 in online mode. It will be available in the form of PDF for engineering and architecture students. To download the same, the candidates will have to visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. On the homepage, at the left-hand side corner, they need to click on - Final Allotment List. A new page will have two links - First Phase Allotment to Engineering (Final) and First Phase Allotment to Architecture (Final)- on the screen. Now, click on the respective stream and a KEAM allotment list pdf will be displayed.

What details will be mentioned on KEAM 2022 Final Seat Allotment List 2022 for Round 1?

Once the final KEAM seat allotment list released, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. In case of any confusion or doubts, they can contact the officials. The KEAM seat allotment list 2022 is expected to have the following details -

Application Number

Rank

College

Course

Allotment Category

What After the Release of KEAM 2022 Final Seat Allotment List 2022 for Round 1?

After the release of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) allotment list, candidates who will be allotted seats have to go to the allotted institute for admission. Also, candidates must keep in mind that, if they do not pay the specified fees to confirm the seat then the seat will automatically go back to vacant. The last date for KEAM fee payment for admission is 22nd September. However, candidates can go to the allotted college to complete the admission process till 26th September 2022.

Also Read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in