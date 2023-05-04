KEAM 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

KEAM 2023 Admit Card Released: As per the latest updates, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE Kerala) has released the KEAM admit card today i.e. May 4, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam can download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in.To access it, they will have to enter the application number and password.

The authorities have released the KEAM 2023 admit card 6 days before the date. According to the schedule, KEAM Exam 2023 for Physics and Chemistry (Paper 1) will be held on May 17, 2023, from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. Whereas, Mathematics (Paper-II) will be conducted from 2.30 to 5.00 pm on the same day. Candidates can get the direct link to access the admit card here.

KEAM 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

KEAM 2023 Exam Timings

Candidates must be aware of the exam timings for Paper I and Paper 2. Check the complete schedule below.

Particulars Paper I Paper 2 Entry to the exam hall 9.30 AM 2.00 PM Opening of question booklet and starting of exam 10.00 AM 2.30 PM Last entry to the exam hall 10.30 AM 3.00 PM Conclusion of exam 12.30 PM 5.00 PM

How to Download KEAM 2023 Admit Card?

Paid applicants will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website. They can go through the following steps to access the admission ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Candidate Portal

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Print a hard copy for future reference

Also Read: KCET 2023 Admit Card to Release Tomorrow, Check List of Permitted, Non-Permitted Items