KEAM 2025 Option Entry Window Extended, Check Revised Dates at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2025 option entry window has been extended. The last date for students to enter the choices for allotment is July 18, 2025. Check complete details here.

Jul 16, 2025, 11:53 IST
KEAM 2025 Option Entry Window Extended to July 18
The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has extended the last date for candidates to enter choices for KEAM 2025 allotment. Acs per the revised schedule, the option entry window which was to close today will now be available until July 18, 2025. 

KEAM 2025 option entry window is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. To enter the choices for allotment students are required to visit the official website and login through the candidate portal. Students are also advised to make sure they enter the choices for allotment in the order of preference. Allotment results will be announced as per the choices entered

KEAM 2025 Option Entry - Click Here

KEAM 2025 Option Entry Process

The link for candidates to enter the choices for the KEAM 2025 option entry process is available on the candidate login. Follow the steps provided below to complete the option entry process

Step 1: Visit the official website for KEAM 2025

Step 2: Click on the candidate portal link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the options and click on submit

KEAM 2025 New Dates Soon

With the extension of the KEAM 2025 option entry process, the dates for the mock allotment and final allotment has also been pushed back. The revised schedule with the allotment dates will be announced on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

