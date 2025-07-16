The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has extended the last date for candidates to enter choices for KEAM 2025 allotment. Acs per the revised schedule, the option entry window which was to close today will now be available until July 18, 2025.

KEAM 2025 option entry window is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. To enter the choices for allotment students are required to visit the official website and login through the candidate portal. Students are also advised to make sure they enter the choices for allotment in the order of preference. Allotment results will be announced as per the choices entered

KEAM 2025 Option Entry - Click Here

KEAM 2025 Option Entry Process

The link for candidates to enter the choices for the KEAM 2025 option entry process is available on the candidate login. Follow the steps provided below to complete the option entry process