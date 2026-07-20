KEAM 2026 Engineering & Architecture Phase Allotment Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; Download Allotment Memo Here
CEE Kerala has released the KEAM 2026 Engineering Second Phase and Architecture First Phase allotment results. Candidates can download the allotment memo and report to allotted colleges within the given schedule on the official notice.
The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala, has released the KEAM 2026 Engineering second phase allotment and Architecture first phase allotment today, July 20, 2026 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process can now log in to the KEAM candidate website to check their seat allotment status and download the allotment memo. The allotment has been prepared based on the options submitted by the candidates, their KEAM Rank , reservation criteria and seat availability in participating colleges.
KEAM 2026 Engineering & Architecture Allotment: Important Dates
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Event
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Engineering
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Architecture
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Allotment Round
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Second Phase Allotment
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First Phase Allotment
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Allotment Result Release
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July 20, 2026
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July 20, 2026
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Allotment Memo Availability
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July 20, 2026 onwards
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July 20, 2026 onwards
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Fee Payment at CEE Portal
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July 20 to July 24, 2026 (3:00 PM)
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July 20 to July 24, 2026 (3:00 PM)
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Reporting/Admission at Allotted Colleges
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July 21 to July 24, 2026 (4:00 PM)
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July 21 to July 24, 2026 (4:00 PM)
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Last Date to Complete Admission
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July 24, 2026 (3:00 PM)
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July 24, 2026 (3:00 PM)
How To Download KEAM Engineering And Architecture Seat Allotment Memo
- Visit the Official Website: cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the KEAM 2026 Candidates Website
- Login using your respective application number and password
- Click on the Allotment result link
- Check the allotted college and course
- Download and save the allotment memo for future reference
KEAM 2026 Engineering and Architecture Seat Allotment: Direct LINK
KEAM 2026 Engineering and Architecture Phase Seat Allotment: Official NOTICE
Documents Required for Admission
- KEAM 2026 Allotment Memo
- KEAM Admit Card
- KEAM Rank Card
- Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Conduct Certificate
- Category or reservation certificate (if applicable)
- Valid ID proof
- Passport-size photographs
The specific college may ask for additional documents as specified by CEE Kerala.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.