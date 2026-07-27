KEAM 2026: Final Rank List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in for 3-Year LLB Programmes
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the final rank list for Entrance Examination for Admission to LLM Course 2026-27 on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Eligible candidates can proceed with the further admissions procedures.
KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the final rank list for Entrance Examination for Admission to LLM Course 2026-27. Candidates will need to check their merit status online to proceed with the admissions. The link to check the rank list has been launched on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
How to check KEAM 2026 LLB Final Rank List?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the KEAM 2026 LLB Final Rank List online:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the link for the rank list
- Enter your application number, password, and access code to submit
- The KEAM 2026 LLB Final Rank List will appear
- Check your status and download the letter for future reference
DIRECT LINK - KEAM 2026 LLB Rank List
What After the Release of KEAM 2026 Rank List?
Candidates can check their allotment status online. Students will need to proceed with the admission process within the given deadlines. It includes paying the online admission fees and visiting the allotted college for document verification.
In case a student is unable to pay the fee or complete the admission process within the given time frame, their allotment will be nullified and they will not be eligible for future rounds. Whereas, the candidates who have not been allotted any seats will be eligible to appear for the subsequent counselling rounds.
In case of any help or rectification of error, candidates can reach out to the board official on the helpline number at 0471- 2332120, 2338487.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.