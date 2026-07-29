KEAM 2026: Final Rank List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in for Integrated Five Year LLB Programmes

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the KEAM 2026 LLB Final Rank List online:

KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the final rank list for Entrance Examination for Admission to the 5-year LLB Course 2026-27. Candidates will need to check their merit status online to proceed with the admissions. The link to check the rank list has been launched on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in .

Candidates can check their allotment status online. Students will need to proceed with the admission process within the given deadlines. It includes paying the online admission fees and visiting the allotted college for document verification.

In case a student is unable to pay the fee or complete the admission process within the given time frame, their allotment will be nullified and they will not be eligible for future rounds. Whereas, the candidates who have not been allotted any seats will be eligible to appear for the subsequent counselling rounds.

In case of any help or rectification of error, candidates can reach out to the board official on the helpline number at 0471- 2332120, 2338487.