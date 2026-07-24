KEAM 2026 Medical & Medical Allied Admissions: Fresh Registration & Reservation At cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2026: The CEE Kerala has opened the online registration window for KEAM 2026 Medical & Allied courses at cee.kerala.gov.in for NEET-UG 2026 qualified candidates. New applicants can register, while existing candidates can add courses or upload reservation documents. All PDF certificates must be uploaded online by July 27, 2026 (11:00 AM).
KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, has made the online application window available for fresh registrations and the addition of courses/reservations for Medical & medical-allied courses for KEAM 2026 at cee.kerala.gov.in. Eligible students who qualify in NEET-UG 2026 may now apply for KEAM 2026 through online mode if they do not already hold any registration for KEAM 2026.
However, eligible candidates who earlier applied for engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses may log on to the candidate portal and apply for Medical & Allied courses and also upload category, EWS, minority, and NRI reservation certificates. The last date for applying in fresh mode and uploading of certificates is from 23rd July 2026 to 27th July 2026 (11:00 AM). All supporting certificates (nativity, community, income, and EWS) should be uploaded in PDF format, as there is no requirement of hard copy to be submitted to the CEE office.
KEAM 2026: Key Highlights & Schedule
Below mentioned are the key highlights and important dates for the KEAM 2026 Medical & Medical Allied:
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Parameter
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Event Details
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Authority
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Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
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Eligible Courses
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MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeo, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture, etc.
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Mandatory Qualification
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NEET-UG 2026 Qualified (NTA)
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Portal Live From
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July 23, 2026 (Afternoon)
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Last Date to Apply / Add Claims
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July 27, 2026 (up to 11:00 AM)
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Official Portal
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www.cee.kerala.gov.in
How To Apply For The KEAM 2026 Medical & Medical-Allied Admissions?
To Apply For The KEAM 2026 Medical & Medical-Allied Admissions follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official website of the CEE Kerala admissions at cee.kerala.gov.in.
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Go to KEAM 2026 - Online Registration for starting fresh registration process.
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Put your personal details, NEET-UG roll number that is valid, and all other details.
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Upload all your required documents, like Nativity, Category, and EWS certificates, through online system.
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Pay the required amount through online payment gateway.
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Generate the acknowledgment of your complete application.
KEAM 2026 Medical & Medical-Allied Admissions: Documents Required
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Proof of Nativity: Proving that one is a native of Kerala (for example, SSLC mark list with information about place of birth as Kerala, Passport, or Nativity Certificate issued by a Village Officer).
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Proof of Date of Birth/Age: Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 mark list.
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NEET-UG 2026 Scorecard: Mark list issued by NTA regarding the eligibility for NEET-UG 2026.
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Class 12/ H.S.S. Mark List: Marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology subjects.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.