KEAM 2026 Medical & Medical Allied Admissions: Fresh Registration & Reservation At cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, has made the online application window available for fresh registrations and the addition of courses/reservations for Medical & medical-allied courses for KEAM 2026 at cee.kerala.gov.in. Eligible students who qualify in NEET-UG 2026 may now apply for KEAM 2026 through online mode if they do not already hold any registration for KEAM 2026.

However, eligible candidates who earlier applied for engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses may log on to the candidate portal and apply for Medical & Allied courses and also upload category, EWS, minority, and NRI reservation certificates. The last date for applying in fresh mode and uploading of certificates is from 23rd July 2026 to 27th July 2026 (11:00 AM). All supporting certificates (nativity, community, income, and EWS) should be uploaded in PDF format, as there is no requirement of hard copy to be submitted to the CEE office.