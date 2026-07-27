KEAM 2026 Medical Admissions: Registration Window Closes Today at 11 AM, Apply Now
The admission process for medical courses across Kerala under KEAM 2026 will close today, July 27, 2026. Candidates must submit their applications on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
KEAM 2026 Medical Admissions: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala will close the registration window for admission into medical and medical allied courses under KEAM 2026 today, July 27 at 11 am. Candidates who are yet to apply for admission can do so on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Those who have already submitted their applications can avail the facility of adding medical, allied courses and NRI, minority and category claim.
How To Apply For Medical Courses Admission Under KEAM 2026?
- Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2026.
- On the homepage, click on “Register Here”.
- Enter your mobile number, email id, name and date of birth.
- Submit your academic, reservation details and family income.
- Pay the fees, upload images and certificates, as required.
- Your application will be successfully registered.
Candidates who had already registered can add any medical and medical allied courses before 11 am today via the official login portal.
KEAM 2026 Registration Direct Link
In a recent notification issued by the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, it was notified that the Fee Regulatory Committee for Medical Education in Kerala will be taking the required steps to fix the fee structure for Self-Financing Medical Colleges in the State as per the directions issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC).
KEAM 2026 Required Documents For Medical Admission Process
- Candidate’s Class X (SSLC) Certificate
- Proof for Nativity Birth Certificate/SSLC Certificate/Passport showing the candidate’s place of birth.
- Proof for Date of Birth in PDF format
- Non-Creamy Layer Certificate/Community Certificate/EWS Certificate
- Certificate for Special Reservation claim
- Income Certificate
- Other Certificates
The KEAM is conducted for admission into Engineering, Architecture and Medical courses across Kerala.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.