KEAM 2026 Medical Admissions: Registration Window Closes Today at 11 AM, Apply Now

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How To Apply For Medical Courses Admission Under KEAM 2026?

KEAM 2026 Medical Admissions: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala will close the registration window for admission into medical and medical allied courses under KEAM 2026 today, July 27 at 11 am. Candidates who are yet to apply for admission can do so on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Those who have already submitted their applications can avail the facility of adding medical, allied courses and NRI, minority and category claim.

Candidates who had already registered can add any medical and medical allied courses before 11 am today via the official login portal.

KEAM 2026 Registration Direct Link

In a recent notification issued by the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, it was notified that the Fee Regulatory Committee for Medical Education in Kerala will be taking the required steps to fix the fee structure for Self-Financing Medical Colleges in the State as per the directions issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

KEAM 2026 Required Documents For Medical Admission Process