KEAM 2026 Pharmacy CAP Option Registration Begins at cee.kerala.gov.in; Apply by July 31

KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has officially launched the online registration of options for the CAP 2026 for B.Pharm admissions in Government and Self-Financing Pharmacy Colleges. Qualified candidates in KEAM 2026 can now register their college and course options online via the portal cee.kerala.gov.in. The deadline for completing the registration of the options is July 31, 2026 (4:00 PM). The candidates need to pay the online non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,000 (General/SEBC) or ₹500 (SC/ST/OEC/special category candidates), which shall be adjusted against the tuition or caution fees during the admission.

After the option closure, the provisional allotment shall be announced by CEE Kerala on August 1, 2026, and then the result of the First Phase Allotment shall be declared on August 2, 2026. Subsequently, the selected candidates have to pay the required fee and join the institutions between August 3 and August 5, 2026 (4:00 PM). It is strongly recommended that candidates choose only the colleges they intend to join because options registered in this round cannot be registered again in any further rounds.