KEAM 2026 Pharmacy CAP Option Registration Begins at cee.kerala.gov.in; Apply by July 31
KEAM 2026: CEE Kerala has opened online option registration for KEAM 2026 B.Pharm admissions at cee.kerala.gov.in. Qualified candidates must pay the registration fee and lock their college choices by July 31, 2026 (4:00 PM). First phase seat allotment will be published on August 2, 2026, with admissions running August 3–5.
KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has officially launched the online registration of options for the CAP 2026 for B.Pharm admissions in Government and Self-Financing Pharmacy Colleges. Qualified candidates in KEAM 2026 can now register their college and course options online via the portal cee.kerala.gov.in. The deadline for completing the registration of the options is July 31, 2026 (4:00 PM). The candidates need to pay the online non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,000 (General/SEBC) or ₹500 (SC/ST/OEC/special category candidates), which shall be adjusted against the tuition or caution fees during the admission.
After the option closure, the provisional allotment shall be announced by CEE Kerala on August 1, 2026, and then the result of the First Phase Allotment shall be declared on August 2, 2026. Subsequently, the selected candidates have to pay the required fee and join the institutions between August 3 and August 5, 2026 (4:00 PM). It is strongly recommended that candidates choose only the colleges they intend to join because options registered in this round cannot be registered again in any further rounds.
How To register For the KEAM 2026 Pharmacy CAP Option?
To register For KEAM 2026 Pharmacy CAP Option follow the steps given below:
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Visit Official Website: Start up your web browser and go straight to the official CEE Kerala website www.cee.kerala.gov.in
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Go To Candidate Portal: Tap on the KEAM 2026 – Candidate Portal link provided on the homepage.
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Login To The Portal: Log into your account using your Application Number, Password, and Access Code.
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Make Payment: Pay the prescribed option registration fee of ₹2,000 or ₹500 using an online payment gateway.
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Choose Options: Choose the desired Government and Self-Financing Pharmacy Colleges and prioritize your choices.
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Print Confirmation Page: Print out your final confirmed choices and save for future use.
KEAM 2026 Pharmacy CAP Option: Highlights
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Event
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Date & Time
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Opening of Option Registration Portal
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July 28, 2026
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Defect Rectification Deadline (for withheld results)
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July 30, 2026 (3:00 PM)
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Closure of Online Option Registration
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July 31, 2026 (4:00 PM)
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Provisional Allotment Publication
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August 1, 2026
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First Phase Allotment Publication
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August 2, 2026
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Online Fee Payment & College Joining Window
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August 3 to August 5, 2026 (4:00 PM)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.