KEAM 2026: Window to Submit NEET UG Result 2026 Open at cee.kerala.gov.in, Link Here

KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released a notification regarding the KEAM 2026 Medical and Allied Admissions today, August 5, 2026. According to the notification, candidates who have submitted their applications for KEM 2026 and cleared NEET UG results can submit their results online in their application. The window has been launched on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to submit the applications is August 10, 2026 until 12 noon.

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How to submit NEET UG Results 2026 for KEAM 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to submit NEET UG Results 2026 for KEAM 2026 online: