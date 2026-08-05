KEAM 2026: Window to Submit NEET UG Result 2026 Open at cee.kerala.gov.in, Link Here
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has started the window for candidates who have submitted their applications for KEAM 2026 and cleared NEET UG results can submit their results online in their application on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to submit the applications is August 10, 2026 until 12 noon.
KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released a notification regarding the KEAM 2026 Medical and Allied Admissions today, August 5, 2026. According to the notification, candidates who have submitted their applications for KEM 2026 and cleared NEET UG results can submit their results online in their application. The window has been launched on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to submit the applications is August 10, 2026 until 12 noon.
Read Here: Press Release
How to submit NEET UG Results 2026 for KEAM 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to submit NEET UG Results 2026 for KEAM 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the link 'KEAM 2026-Candidate Portal'
- Enter your KEAM-2026 Application number and Password to enter.
- Click the Menu 'NEET Result Submission' and enter your NEET UG 2026 Roll Number, Application Number and Date of Birth.
- Verify the score card for NEET UG 2026.
- If the details are correct, click the 'Verified and Submit' button.
- download and take the printout of 'NEET Result Submission Report' for future use.
Read Here: വിജ്ഞാപനം
Candidates must note that those who fail to submit their NEET exam results online to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations within the specified deadline will not be included in the rank lists for Medical/Medical Allied courses for academic session 2026-27. The Commission has mentioned that no further opportunities will be granted. Additionally, the documents or applications submitted via post or directly in person will not be considered under any circumstances.
Official Notification: Notification
In case of any error or assistance, candidates can reach out to the board officials on the helpline numbers at 0471-2332120 and 2338487. For further details, please refer to the prospectus and detailed notification on the website.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.