KEAM 2nd allotment result 2023 for MBBS, BDS releases at cee.kerala.gov.in, 5,456 candidates selected

KEAM Allotment Result 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has declared the second phase allotment result for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) today. As per the KEAM 2nd allotment list, a total of 5,456 candidates have been allotted MBBS, BDS seats in various government medical and dental colleges.

They can check and download the KEAM second phase allotment pdf online at cee.kerala.gov.in. The reporting or joining can be done by candidates who have been allotted a seat from September 1 to 4, 2023. The allotment of state quota seats consists of four rounds of counselling - round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round.

How to check KEAM 2nd seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in. They can follow the steps to check the allotment status and download the allocation letter:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2023 - candidate portal link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the left-hand side, select the allotment list option

Step 4: The KEAM second phase allotment list for MBBS, BDS will appear on the screen

Step 5: Find name or roll number to check which college and course has been allocated

Step 6: Download the Kerala KEAM allotment result for future reference

Last Rank Allotted in Kerala KEAM Round 2

In the second KEAM result 2023, the last rank for MBBS admission was at 39,768 and was offered by Government Medical College, Thrissur. The last NEET UG rank at which the KEAM BDS admission was allotted was 40,402. 15% of the seats are reserved for the NEET UG rank holders.

KEAM Mop-Up Round 2023

Kerala CEE will activate the registration window for the KEAM mop-up round. Candidates who have been allotted or admitted to MBBS, BDS course through rounds 1 and 2 but exited it within the stipulated time notified by the CEE. Those who have not registered any options or have not been allocated any seats in the previous rounds will be able to register and pay the fees.

Also Read: KCET 2nd Round Counselling Dates 2023 Expected Shortly; Check Tentative Schedule Here