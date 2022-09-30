KEAM 2nd Provisional Seat Allotment List 2022 Released, Download Engineering and Architecture List at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2nd Seat Allotment List 2022 (OUT): The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2nd provisional seat allotment result today in online mode. Candidates can check their KEAM seat allotment PDF result 2022 for Engineering and Architecture stream at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates are not required to login to download the KEAM provisional 2nd allotment list. The list has been released based on the registration and choice filling completed by the candidates. Earlier, the authorities have released the KEAM provisional and final seat allotment lists for round 1.

How To Download KEAM 2nd Provisional Seat Allotment List 2022?

The CEE has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2nd provisional seat allotment result in online mode. The

candidates who have registered for the KEAM counselling 2022 can download the list from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. To download the 2nd provisional seat allotment list, candidates will not have to login as it is available in the form of a PDF.

They will have to go to left-hand side corner and click on the provisional list. A new page will appear on the screen with - Provisional list of Second Phase Allotment to Engineering and Provisional list of Second Phase Allotment to Architecture. Now, click on it and download the list. Also, those who could not qualify in the KEAM second phase might be allotted seats in the final allotment list.

KEAM 2nd Seat Allotment List 2022 Notice

As per reports, the CEE Kerala released a notice concerning the release of the KEAM second provisional list 2022. Candidates had to re-arrange higher order options, delete the unwanted options and add new courses/colleges if any. Based on that, the KEAM second allotment provisional list 2022 has been released.