KEAM Admit Card 2022 (OUT): CEE Kerala releases KEAM 2022 Admit Cards, Download at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Admit Card 2022 (OUT): CEE Kerala - the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the KEAM 2022 Admit Cards for the upcoming state-level entrance exam. As per the latest update, Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM 2022 has been published online and made available to the students via the official website. Candidates who are registered for the KEAM 2022 exam can download their individual hall tickets for the same by logging onto the exam portal - cee.kerala.gov.in. To make accessing the KEAM 2022 Admit Cards online, candidates can download the same via the direct link placed below as well:

Download KEAM Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

KEAM 2022 Rank List Formula

KEAM Admit Card 2022 has been released by the exam authority is for the upcoming state-level entrance exam which will be held on 4th July 2022. The Kerala CEE has released a formula on the basis of which the KEAM Rank 2022 will be calculated for the candidates who appear for the exam. The KEAM 2022 Rank will be decided on the basis of 50:50 ratio of Plus Two board exams and the entrance exam results. The information brochure mentions that the final rank list for KEAM 2022 will be declared on the basis of 50% weightage to DHSE Plus Two Result Marks as well as KEAM Result Marks.

How to Download KEAM Admit Card 2022 online?

CEE Kerala has published the KEAM 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming state-level exam online via the official website. The KEAM Admit Card 2022 is available online and can be accessed by the students via the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Once on the homepage, candidates need to click on KEAM 2022 Portal and then locate the link for KEAM Admit Card via the Candidate Login page. On the next page, candidates will be required to enter their Application number and password and verify these details before submitting them on the portal. In response, the KEAM 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen after which students will be able to download it in softcopy format.

After downloading the KEAM 2022 hall ticket, students should verify all the details mentioned on it. The hall ticket document will contain important information including candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, time, venue, and others. Apart from this, the document will also include the exam-day instructions that are to be followed on the day of the exam.

