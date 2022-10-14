KEAM 2022 Provisional List for Third Phase Declared Todaty at cee.kerala.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

KEAM 2022 Round 3 Allotment Result: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has released the KEAM 2022 Provisional Merit List for Round 3 Counselling. Candidates who have applied for the KEAM 2022 Provisional allotment result can visit the official website of KEAM 2022 to check the allotment result.

The KEAM 2022 Round 3 provisional allotment list is available in the Candidate Portal. To check the allotment result students click on the Engineering/ Architecture list link given in the candidate login.

The KEAM 2022 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result is available in the form of a PDF document. The documents consist of the application number, rank of the candidate, college name and courses. Students can visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in or click on the direct link given here to check the KEAM 2022 Round 3 Allotment Result.

KEAM 2022 Round 3 Allotment Result - Direct Link

Steps to check KEAM 2022 Round 3 Allotment List

The KEAM 2022 Round 3 Admission Provisional Allotment List is available on the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the KEAM 2022 Provisional Allotment Result 2022.

Step 1: Visit the CEE official website

Step 2: Click on KEAM 2022 Candidate portal link

Step 3: Click on the Provisional Allotment list in the side panel on the homepage

Step 4: Click on the Engineering/ Architecture list

Step 5: Download the KEAM 2022 Round 3 Provisional Allotment List for further reference

Details Mentioned on the KEAM 2022 Provisional Allotment

KEAM 2022 Provisional Allotment Result consists of the candidate details and the courses allotted to them based on their preferences. Candidates can check the KEAM provisional allotment result details here.

Application Number

Rank

College Name

Course

Seat Type

