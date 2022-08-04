    KEAM Result 2022 Expected after August 10, Check details here

    The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is expected to declare the KEAM 2022 Results after August 10, 2022. An official confirmation regarding the same is expected from the officials of KEAM 2022 soon. 

    KEAM 2022 Result Dates
    KEAM 2022 Result Dates: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is expected to declare the KEAM 2022 Results after August 10, 2022. Although an official confirmation on the result date is yet awaited, CEE Kerala started the KEAM 2022 profile verification process on August 3, 2022. Since the last date for students to complete the verification process is August 10, 2022 it is expected that the KEAM 2022 Results will be announced after the conclusion of the profile verification rectification process.

    KEAM 2022 Candidate Profile Verification

    Candidates who have appeared for the KEAM 2022 examinations can complete the profile verification by following the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the KEAM official website (Click here for Direct Link)

    Step 2: Click on Candidate Login

    Step 3: Enter the Application number and password

    Step 4: Rectify details if required in the Personal details, photo, signature, nativity, reservation, NRI students  fields

    Step 5: Upload valid documents, photo, signature as applicable

    Step 6: Submit the applications

    Details mentioned on KEAM 2022 Results

    The KEAM 2022 Results will be available on the official website of CEE. The KEAM 2022 Results will contain the below given details

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Name of examination
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Minimum marks required
    • Total marks secured
    • Qualifying status of students

