KEAM Result 2022 Expected after August 10, Check details here

KEAM 2022 Result Dates: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is expected to declare the KEAM 2022 Results after August 10, 2022. Although an official confirmation on the result date is yet awaited, CEE Kerala started the KEAM 2022 profile verification process on August 3, 2022. Since the last date for students to complete the verification process is August 10, 2022 it is expected that the KEAM 2022 Results will be announced after the conclusion of the profile verification rectification process.

KEAM 2022 Candidate Profile Verification

Candidates who have appeared for the KEAM 2022 examinations can complete the profile verification by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the KEAM official website (Click here for Direct Link)

Step 2: Click on Candidate Login

Step 3: Enter the Application number and password

Step 4: Rectify details if required in the Personal details, photo, signature, nativity, reservation, NRI students fields

Step 5: Upload valid documents, photo, signature as applicable

Step 6: Submit the applications

Details mentioned on KEAM 2022 Results

The KEAM 2022 Results will be available on the official website of CEE. The KEAM 2022 Results will contain the below given details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of examination

Marks secured in each subject

Minimum marks required

Total marks secured

Qualifying status of students

