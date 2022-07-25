KEAM Result 2022 (Today): CEE Kerala Likely to Announce KEAM 2022 Result Soon at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Result 2022 (Today): Will CEE Kerala Declare KEAM 2022 Result Today? This is the question that thousands of students who have appeared for the state-level entrance test are worried about. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE Kerala) is likely to declare the KEAM Result 2022 for the recently held entrance exam today - 25th July 2022. While officially, the exam authority has not notified any specific date and time for KEAM Results, sources close to the commissioner’s office have suggested that it might be announced today. Like all other aspects of the examination, KEAM 2022 Result will also be declared online and published as a digital scorecard on official portal - cee.kerala.gov.in. Once declared, candidates will also be provided quick and direct access to KEAM Result Scorecard via the link placed below:

Check KEAM Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Shortly)

KEAM Counselling Schedule To be Out Soon

KEAM 2022 Result being declared today is for the state-level entrance test that was held on 4th July 2022. The exam was held to shortlist and screen candidates for admission to Architecture/Medical & Medical Allied Courses offered by institutions within Kerala. With KEAM 2022 Result expected soon, the next step in the admission cycle would be the counselling process. CEE Kerala is expected to release the detailed counselling schedule for KEAM 2022 on its official website soon. The counselling will see KEAM Qualified Candidates being allotted seats to different institutions as per their course and institution preferences.

How to check KEAM 2022 Result Online?

As reported earlier, CEE Kerala will publish the KEAM 2022 Result online in digital format and make it available to the students via the official website. Candidates will be required to log onto the website cee.kerala.gov.in and locate the link for KEAM Candidate Portal to check their results. Once on the candidate portal, they will be required to enter their application number and password to log onto the website. Once inside, KEAM 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen in the form of a digital scorecard. From here, candidates can download the scorecard in digital format or as a PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

