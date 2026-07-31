Kendriya Vidyalayas Face Principal Shortage as Leadership Gap Widens Over 8 Years

Out of 1356 functional Kendriya Vidyalaya only 1012 have regular principals or grade two principles. This means 344 schools are currently running without a full time principal. The gap looks bigger when compared with older data. About eight years ago there were 200 vacant principal posts out of 1081 sanctioned posts. Since then the number of schools has gone up but the problem of missing school heads has also increased.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya system is facing a serious leadership gap in 2026. Data shared by the Ministry of Education in Parliament shows that nearly one in four Kendriya Vidyalayas is working without a regular principal. This has raised concern because Kendriya Vidyalayas are the country’s largest network of central schools. Even after large recruitment drives the shortage of full time principals continues as the school network keeps growing across India.Read the article to know more details.

The Ministry of Education said these vacancies happen for many years. New schools are opened regularly. Some staff members retire, resign, get promoted or move through transfer. Some also go on deputation while some schools are upgraded. The ministry said filling posts is an ongoing process under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan rules. Until regular appointments are made regional offices give charge to vice principles or senior most teachers as in charge principals. Contractual teachers are also hired for short periods so that classroom teaching does not suffer.

KVS Recruitment Drives Continues but Staffing Challenge Remains

The government said KVS completed recruitment for 13,411 teaching and non teaching posts in 2022 to 23 after hiring was affected during the covid period. Recruitment has continued after that as well. In November last year KVS announced 8,714 teaching vacancies through direct recruitment and this included 161 principal posts. The Tier One and Tier Two exams for these posts were held in January and March 2026. In another process KVS issued a notice in December 2025 for 2,153 teaching posts including 157 principal vacancies through departmental exams. Older records also show that staffing pressure is not new. In 2015 to 2016 KVS had 200 vacant principal posts. It also had 113 vacancies for vice principals, more than 10000 teaching vacancies and over 14000 non teaching vacancies. Even so, the ministry said academic standards have not fallen and Kendriya Vidyalayas continue to record strong exam results. It also aids teachers get career growth promotion, financial progression and transfer rules while the system keeps working to fill regular posts.