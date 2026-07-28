Kerala 3-Year LLB 2026: CEE Opens Profile Defect Correction Portal at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala LLB 2026: CEE Kerala has opened the profile defect correction window for Three-Year LLB 2026 admissions at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates must verify credentials and upload required documents via the 'Memo Details' link by July 30, 2026 (5:00 PM). Personal identification corrections must be emailed, while unresolved Nativity memos will cancel reservation claims.
Kerala LLB 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the online defect correction process for aspirants interested in taking admission to the Three-Year LLB Course (2026-27). The candidates who gave their exam through computer based test may visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in to check their profile details and correct the identified defects in the same.
The candidates may log in using the portal called ‘Three Year LLB 2026 – Candidate Portal’ and go through the important profile credentials which include Nationality, Nativity, Date of Birth, Communal Reservation, Special Reservation/PwD, Fee Concession and Annual Family Income. In case of defect flags, the candidates have to visit the ‘Memo Details’ section from their homepage and submit the certificates by July 30, 2026 (5:00 PM). The submission of certificate through email, fax or postal mail will not be entertained. In case of defect in Personal Identification such as Name, Photograph, or Signature, the candidates have to email their concern to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in with subject profile defect before the mentioned date. It is important to sort out Nativity claims in a timely manner as otherwise the cancellation of the reservation facility would be done without any prior notice.
How to Rectify Profile & Certificate Defects
To rectify profile and certificate defects for the Kerala 3-Year LLB 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Launch your web browser and go to the official website of cee.kerala.gov.in.
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Go to the ‘Three Year LLB 2026 - Candidate Portal’.
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Type your registered Application Number and Password to access your candidate account.
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Go to ‘Memo Details’ tab from your home page to find out your mistakes in the application.
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Upload genuine scanned copy of the certificates / documents by using online facility.
Kerala 3-Year LLB 2026: Guidelines for Personal Detail Discrepancies
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Defects in Name, Photograph, or Sign: Those aspirants who are faced with such defects as compared to their information provided on the profile page are supposed to send an email to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in stating the subject as profile defect on or before July 30, 2026 (5:00 PM).
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Defects in Nativity Certificate: Such defects that are identified in relation to Nativity should be addressed through uploading valid certificates. If not addressed, they will lead to the cancellation of reservation claim.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.