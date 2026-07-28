Kerala 3-Year LLB 2026: CEE Opens Profile Defect Correction Portal at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala LLB 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the online defect correction process for aspirants interested in taking admission to the Three-Year LLB Course (2026-27). The candidates who gave their exam through computer based test may visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in to check their profile details and correct the identified defects in the same.

The candidates may log in using the portal called ‘Three Year LLB 2026 – Candidate Portal’ and go through the important profile credentials which include Nationality, Nativity, Date of Birth, Communal Reservation, Special Reservation/PwD, Fee Concession and Annual Family Income. In case of defect flags, the candidates have to visit the ‘Memo Details’ section from their homepage and submit the certificates by July 30, 2026 (5:00 PM). The submission of certificate through email, fax or postal mail will not be entertained. In case of defect in Personal Identification such as Name, Photograph, or Signature, the candidates have to email their concern to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in with subject profile defect before the mentioned date. It is important to sort out Nativity claims in a timely manner as otherwise the cancellation of the reservation facility would be done without any prior notice.