Kerala Assembly passes controversial University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022 aimed at curtailing powers of Governor

Kerala University Laws Bill: Kerala State Assembly has passed the contentious University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022 which will curtail the power of the governor as chancellor of state universities. The state opposition however boycotted the proceedings before the voting process alleging that the state government was trying to appoint puppets in key positions in the state universities.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan stated that the bill was an insult to the Higher Education Sector of the state and will affect the autonomy of the state universities setting a wrong precedent in the higher education sector.

False argument regarding power of Governor

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu however has stated that the belief that the new bill will strip the powers of the governor was wrong. The bill is being passed at a time when the ruling CPI is facing nepotism charges from opposition in connection to the faculty appointment in many of the universities.

The new bill will restrict the authority of the governor who holds the position of the chancellor during the appointment of Vice Chancellors of Universities. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the ruling party have been on bad terms for some time over different issues which include the appointment of Vice Chancellor of Kannur University.

The governor in an earlier decision had stayed the appointment of Malayalam Associate Professor at Kannur University for the interview in which the candidate who was the wife of CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Private Secretary KK Ragesh was ranked first.

