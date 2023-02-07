Kerala Board Exam 2023: SSLC Admit Card by Feb 13, Get Details Here

Kerala Board SSLC Admit Card 2023: Kerala Board SSLC Hall Ticket is expected to be released soon. According to media reports, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the Kerala Board SSLC Admit Card by February 13, 2023. Students who will be appearing for the Kerala Board Class 10 SSLC Examinations will be issued their Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 through their respective schools.

School authorities can download the Kerala Board SSLC, Class 10 Admit Card 2023 through the link to be available on the official website - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. To download the Admit Card school authorities are required to enter the school login credentials in the link given. School heads are required to put their stamp and signature on the SSLC Admit Card before distributing the same to the students.

How to Download Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023

The Kerala Board SSLC Exam Admit Card will be released online. School authorities are required to download the admit card through the official website and provide the downloaded original copies to the students.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan

Step 2: Click on the SSLC Admit Card login link

Step 3: Enter the School Login credentials

Step 4: Download the SSLC Admit Card

Step 5: Provide the Principal Signature and Stamp

Details Mentioned in the Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023

The Kerala Board SSLC Exam 2023 Hall Ticket will contain the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Photograph of the Candidate

Exam Centre Name and Address

School Principal Stamp and Signature

Exam Schedule

Reporting Time to Exam Centre

Instructions to be followed by Candidates

Students are advised to cross-check all the information given on the Kerala SSLC hall ticket and get all necessary corrections made.

The Kerala Board SSLC Admit Card 2023 is a mandatory document which has to be produced at the exam centre on the day of the exam.

Students will be allowed to appear for the Kerala Board Exam only after the invigilators complete the verification process.

Candidates are advised to report to the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Kerala Board SSLC Exam Schedule

Kerala Board Class 10, SSLC Exams 2023 are scheduled to be conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023. The Kerala Board Practical exams are underway and will conclude by February 25, 2023.

Event Date Kerala Board SSLC Exams 2023 March 9 to 29, 2023 Kerala HSC Exams March 10 to 30, 2023 Kerala Board Mock Exams February 27 to March 3, 2023. Kerala Board Practical Exams 2023 February 1 to 25, 2023

Candidates can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on Kerala Board SSLC and HSC Exams 2023

