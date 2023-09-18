Kerala Board Exams 2024: SSLC, HSE Dates Released, Check time table here

  1. Home
Kerala Board Exams 2024: Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exam time table 2024 have been announced today. As per the Kerala SSLC, HSE exam dates 2024, the class 10 and 12 board exam will begin on March 4 and 1, 2024 respectively. Check complete schedule here

Updated: Sep 18, 2023 14:21 IST
Kerala Board Exams 2024: The Kerala Board of Public Examination today announced the SSLC (Class 10) and HSE (Class 12) exam dates 2024 today. As per the time table, the SSLC Kerala board exams will commence from March 4. Where Kerala HSE board exams will begin on March 1, 2024. Along with the dates, the timings have also been released. 

As per the exam timings, the Kerala SSLC exam 2024 will be conducted between 9.30 to 11.15 AM and 9.30 AM to 12.15 PM for different subjects. Whereas, class 12 exams without practicals will be held between 9.30 AM to 12.15 PM with a cool time of 15 minutes.  

Kerala SSLC Time Table 2024

The Kerala Board 2024 Class 10 exams will begin with the first language part 1 paper on March 4 and will end with the social science paper on March 25. Check complete schedule here: 

Subjects

Date

First language - part 1

March 4, 2024

English

March 6, 2024

Mathematics

March 11, 2024

First language - part 2

March 13, 2024

Physics

March 15, 2024

Hindi

March 18, 2024

General Knowledge

March 18, 2024

Chemistry

March 20, 2024

Biology

March 22, 2024

Social Science

March 25, 2024

Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2024

The class 12 exams Kerala board exams will begin with physics, sociology and anthropology and main subject for Arts on March 1. Check exam dates here 

Subjects

Exam Dates

Physics, sociology, anthropology

March 1, 2024

Home science, Gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, statistics

March 5, 2024

Mathematics, Part III languages, Sanskrit Sastra

March 7, 2024

Chemistry, history, Islamic history and culture, business studies, communicative English

March 14, 2024

Geography, music, social work, geology, accountancy

March 16, 2024

Biology, electronics, political science, Sanskrit Sahithya, computer application, English literature

March 19, 2024

Part I English, Part II languages, computer science and information technology

March 23, 2024

Economics, electronic systems

March 26, 2024

Kerala Board Model Exams 2024 

The board will also conduct the class 11 and 12 model exams prior to the first-year and second-year Kerala board exams in March 2024. The model exams in the Kerala board are scheduled to be held from February 15 to 21, 2024. The Kerala Board model exams will be conducted to apprise the students of the exam format and let the students know of their preparation status before the actual board exams.

In addition to the class 10 and 12 Kerala board exams, the board has also announced the Kerala Board time table for the first year higher secondary exams. The first-year HSE Kerala board exams including for arts will be held from March 1 to 26, 2024. 

