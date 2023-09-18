Kerala Board Exams 2024: SSLC, HSE Dates Released, Check time table here

Kerala Board Exams 2024: The Kerala Board of Public Examination today announced the SSLC (Class 10) and HSE (Class 12) exam dates 2024 today. As per the time table, the SSLC Kerala board exams will commence from March 4. Where Kerala HSE board exams will begin on March 1, 2024. Along with the dates, the timings have also been released.

As per the exam timings, the Kerala SSLC exam 2024 will be conducted between 9.30 to 11.15 AM and 9.30 AM to 12.15 PM for different subjects. Whereas, class 12 exams without practicals will be held between 9.30 AM to 12.15 PM with a cool time of 15 minutes.

Kerala SSLC Time Table 2024

The Kerala Board 2024 Class 10 exams will begin with the first language part 1 paper on March 4 and will end with the social science paper on March 25. Check complete schedule here:

Subjects Date First language - part 1 March 4, 2024 English March 6, 2024 Mathematics March 11, 2024 First language - part 2 March 13, 2024 Physics March 15, 2024 Hindi March 18, 2024 General Knowledge March 18, 2024 Chemistry March 20, 2024 Biology March 22, 2024 Social Science March 25, 2024

Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2024

The class 12 exams Kerala board exams will begin with physics, sociology and anthropology and main subject for Arts on March 1. Check exam dates here

Subjects Exam Dates Physics, sociology, anthropology March 1, 2024 Home science, Gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, statistics March 5, 2024 Mathematics, Part III languages, Sanskrit Sastra March 7, 2024 Chemistry, history, Islamic history and culture, business studies, communicative English March 14, 2024 Geography, music, social work, geology, accountancy March 16, 2024 Biology, electronics, political science, Sanskrit Sahithya, computer application, English literature March 19, 2024 Part I English, Part II languages, computer science and information technology March 23, 2024 Economics, electronic systems March 26, 2024

Kerala Board Model Exams 2024

The board will also conduct the class 11 and 12 model exams prior to the first-year and second-year Kerala board exams in March 2024. The model exams in the Kerala board are scheduled to be held from February 15 to 21, 2024. The Kerala Board model exams will be conducted to apprise the students of the exam format and let the students know of their preparation status before the actual board exams.

In addition to the class 10 and 12 Kerala board exams, the board has also announced the Kerala Board time table for the first year higher secondary exams. The first-year HSE Kerala board exams including for arts will be held from March 1 to 26, 2024.

Also Read: Bihar Madrasa Board Evaluation Result 2023 Out, Check BSMEB Fauquania, Moulvi Results online at bsmeb.org