Kerala Board Releases Academic Schedule, Check Dates Here

Kerala Board Exam 2024: The Kerala General Education Department has announced the schedule for the upcoming class 10th, and 12th board exams 2024 and improvement exams today: September 18, 2023. As per the media reports, the schedule for the school festival along with the model exam dates has been released. Moreover, the State Education Department will also be launching the draft State Curriculum Framework on September 21, 2023.

The Kerala Board of Public Examination has also released the SSLC (Class 10) and HSE (Class 12) exam dates 2024 today: September 18. According to the released schedule, the SSLC Kerala board exams will start on March 4. Whereas Kerala HSE board exams will be conducted on March 1, 2024.

Kerala School Academic Schedule 2023

Students can check the complete schedule of the Kerala school's upcoming exams in the table below:

School events Dates State School Sports Festival October 16 to 20, 2023 Kerala plus one improvement exams October 9 to 13, 2023 Kerala VHSE improvement exams October 9 to 13, 2023 Kerala DElEd exam October 9 to 21, 2023 Special School Arts festival at Ernakulam district November 9 to 11, 2023 Science Festival at Thiruvananthapuram district November 30 to December 3, 2023 State School Arts Festival at Kollam district January 4 to 8, 2024 IT Model Exam 2024 January 17 to 29, 2024 IT Exam 2024 February 1 to 14, 2024 SSLC model exam 2024 February 19 to 23, 2024 SSLC Exam 2024 March 4 to 25, 2024 SSLC Evaluation Camp April 3 to 17, 2024 Higher Secondary Examinations 2024 March 1 to 26, 2024 Higher Secondary Examinations 2024 notification October 2023 HSE Class 12, Class 11 model exam February 15 to 21, 2024 HSE Class 12 practical exams January 22, 2024

