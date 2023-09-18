Kerala Board Releases Academic Schedule, Check Dates Here

  1. Home
Kerala General Education Department has released the academic schedule for the upcoming class 10th, and 12th board exams 2024 and improvement exams today: September 18, 2023. Check the details here.

Kerala Board Exam 2024: The Kerala General Education Department has announced the schedule for the upcoming class 10th, and 12th board exams 2024 and improvement exams today: September 18, 2023. As per the media reports, the schedule for the school festival along with the model exam dates has been released. Moreover, the State Education Department will also be launching the draft State Curriculum Framework on September 21, 2023.

The Kerala Board of Public Examination has also released the SSLC (Class 10) and HSE (Class 12) exam dates 2024 today: September 18. According to the released schedule, the SSLC Kerala board exams will start on March 4. Whereas Kerala HSE board exams will be conducted on March 1, 2024. 

Kerala School Academic Schedule 2023

Students can check the complete schedule of the Kerala school's upcoming exams in the table below:

School events

Dates

State School Sports Festival

October 16 to 20, 2023

Kerala plus one improvement exams

October 9 to 13, 2023

Kerala VHSE improvement exams

October 9 to 13, 2023

Kerala DElEd exam

October 9 to 21, 2023

Special School Arts festival at Ernakulam district

November 9 to 11, 2023

Science Festival at Thiruvananthapuram district

November 30 to December 3, 2023

State School Arts Festival at Kollam district

January 4 to 8, 2024

IT Model Exam 2024

January 17 to 29, 2024

IT Exam 2024

February 1 to 14, 2024

SSLC model exam 2024

February 19 to 23, 2024

SSLC Exam 2024

March 4 to 25, 2024

SSLC Evaluation Camp

April 3 to 17, 2024

Higher Secondary Examinations 2024

March 1 to 26, 2024

Higher Secondary Examinations 2024 notification

October 2023

HSE Class 12, Class 11 model exam

February 15 to 21, 2024

HSE Class 12 practical exams

January 22, 2024

