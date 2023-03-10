    Kerala SSLC Exam 2023: Class 12 Exam Starts Today, Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2023: The Kerala DHSE  is conducting the Class 12th examinations from today, March 10, 2023. Students appearing for the Kerala DHSE can check the exam day guidelines here

    Updated: Mar 10, 2023 13:03 IST
    Kerala Board SSLC, Plus Two Exams 2023 Starts Today
    Kerala Board SSLC, Plus Two Exams 2023 Starts Today

    Kerala DHSE Class 12 Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Kerala DHSE  is conducting the Class 12th examinations from today, March 10, 2023, in offline mode. Students appearing for the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) can check and download the admit card from the official website- dhsekerala.gov.in.

    As per the recent updates, candidates are advised to must carry their Kerala DHSE Class 12 Admit Card 2023 at the examination centre. According to the official datesheet, the Kerala DHSE Class 12 examination is scheduled to be concluded on March 30, 2023.

    Kerala Plus Two Exam Timings

    As per the recent updates, the Kerala DHSE Class 12 will start from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm. It is advisable for the students to reach the examination centre before the time mentioned in their Kerala DHSE Class 12 2023 Admit Card.

    Kerala Class 12 Exam 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

    Students who are appearing for the Kerala DHSE Class 12 examinations can check the important exam day guidelines given below.

    • Students are advised to must carry their Kerala DHSE Class 12 Admit Cards at the exam centre.
    • Candidates are requested to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. 
    • According to the exam instructions, candidates with special needs will get 1 hour extra time to complete the Kerala Plus Two or Class 12th examination 2023.
    • Students are advised to not carry any type of electronic devices such as smartphones, digital watches, calculators, etc, inside the exam hall.
    • Students who will find indulge in cheating or any other unfair means practices will be debarred from the Kerala DHSE Class 12 examinations 2023.
    • Candidates will get 15 minutes of extra time to go through the Kerala DHSE Class 12 question paper.

