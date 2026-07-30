Kerala Engineering Rank List 2026 Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; KEAM Engineering Rank Card Available for Download

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Rank List 2026 for admission to undergraduate engineering courses for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Engineering Entrance Exam can now check and download their KEAM Engineering Rank List 2026 from its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the engineering rank list has been prepared based on the given admission criteria after normalisation of qualifying exam marks. Candidates who have successfully submitted all the required documents within the given timeline have been included in the rank list.

How to Download KEAM Engineering Rank Card 2026?