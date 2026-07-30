Kerala Engineering Rank List 2026 Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; KEAM Engineering Rank Card Available for Download
CEE Kerala has released the KEAM Engineering Rank List 2026 for BTech admissions. Candidates can now download their Kerala Engineering Rank Card at cee.kerala.gov.in and check the latest counselling updates.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Rank List 2026 for admission to undergraduate engineering courses for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Engineering Entrance Exam can now check and download their KEAM Engineering Rank List 2026 from its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
According to the official notification, the engineering rank list has been prepared based on the given admission criteria after normalisation of qualifying exam marks. Candidates who have successfully submitted all the required documents within the given timeline have been included in the rank list.
How to Download KEAM Engineering Rank Card 2026?
- Visit the Official Website: cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the KEAM 2026 Candidate portal
- Enter your application number and password
- Click on submit and your rank card will be displayed
- Download and save it for future reference
KEAM Engineering Rank Card 2026: Direct LINK
KEAM Counselling 2026 Next
Following the publication of the engineering rank list, the KEAM 2026 Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) is expected to begin shortly. During counselling, candidates will be required to:
- Register for the counselling process.
- Fill and lock their preferred college and course choices.
- Participate in seat allotment rounds.
- Complete document verification.
- Report to the allotted institute within the specified deadline.
The detailed counselling schedule will be announced separately by CEE Kerala.
Details Mentioned on the KEAM Rank Card
- Candidate's Name
- Application Number
- Roll Number
- Engineering Rank
- Category Details
- Qualifying Status
- Admission Session
- Other Candidate Information
The CEE Kerala has published the Engineering Rank List 2026 for admission to BTech and BE programmes offered by government, aided, autonomous, and private engineering colleges across the state. Candidates are advised to verify their rank details carefully. Those who find any discrepancy should immediately contact the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE through the given procedure available on the official website and in the official notification.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.