Kerala Holiday: School & Colleges Closed Today Ahead of FIFA World Cup Final

Kerala General Education Department has announced a holiday for schools in the state for today, July 20, 2026. The school holiday has been announced in view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

The final match is set to be held in the early hours of Monday between Argentina and Spain. The decision was taken by the department and the Education Minister after receiving requests from students who wanted to watch the World Cup Final.

The school holiday will be applicable to all schools and professional colleges functioning under the General Education Department. Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen and Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John announced the school holiday on their respective social media pages.

In his Facebook post, the minister stated that “In view of the FIFA World Cup Final, as per the instructions of the Honourable Chief Minister, a holiday is being declared for July 20, 2025, Monday for higher education institutions in Kerala, including professional colleges. This holiday is declared with the aim of providing our students an opportunity to enjoy the final match, which starts at 12:30 AM Indian Time, with full excitement, and to avoid subsequent travel difficulties. Let's rock the final. There is no change to the previously scheduled examinations. #FIFAWorldCup2026”