Kerala Holiday: School & Colleges Closed Today Ahead of FIFA World Cup Final
Kerala School Holiday: The Government of Kerala has announced the holiday for today, July 20, 2026, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final. Check the official announcement, dates, and latest updates
Kerala General Education Department has announced a holiday for schools in the state for today, July 20, 2026. The school holiday has been announced in view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.
The final match is set to be held in the early hours of Monday between Argentina and Spain. The decision was taken by the department and the Education Minister after receiving requests from students who wanted to watch the World Cup Final.
The school holiday will be applicable to all schools and professional colleges functioning under the General Education Department. Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen and Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John announced the school holiday on their respective social media pages.
In his Facebook post, the minister stated that “In view of the FIFA World Cup Final, as per the instructions of the Honourable Chief Minister, a holiday is being declared for July 20, 2025, Monday for higher education institutions in Kerala, including professional colleges. This holiday is declared with the aim of providing our students an opportunity to enjoy the final match, which starts at 12:30 AM Indian Time, with full excitement, and to avoid subsequent travel difficulties. Let's rock the final. There is no change to the previously scheduled examinations. #FIFAWorldCup2026”
The announcement, however, clearly states that exams scheduled for today, July 20, 2026, will go as per schedule and no changes will be made. Students who have to appear for exams today must make sure they attend the exams.
Other States Announcing a School Holiday
Kerala is not the only state to announce a school holiday for today, catering to the FIFA World Cup. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a holiday for all educational institutions for today, July 20, 2026, allowing students to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
Similarly, schools and colleges in Manipur will be closed today, July 20, 2026 under the direction of the state governor.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.