Kerala HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 on August 5, Check details here

Kerala HSCAP 2022: Kerala HSCAP 2022 First allotment results 2022 will be released on August 5, 2022. DHSE Kerala will release the HSCAP 2022 first allotment results by 9 AM. Students who have qualified class 10 and have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website of HSCAP to check the allotment list. The schedule was earlier revised due to the delay in the trial allotment.

Kerala board conducts the admissions to class 11 through a single window online system where students are required to submit the applications and enter the course and Plus 1 schools as per their choice of preference.

What after Kerala HSCAP 2022 First Allotment?

Students who are allotted seats in the first allotment process will be required to report at the institution allotted and complete the admission and fee payment procedure. Candidates can fill the admission form and complete the procedure under the first allotment from August 5, 2022 10 AM onwards. The last date to complete the admission procedures is August 10, 2022.

Students are required to download the admission letter from the website and submit the same along with other relevant documents at the schools allotted for confirming the admissions.

Kerala HSCAP will release the final allotment for the students on August 20, 2022 and classes for the plus 1 students will begin from August 22, 2022.

The plus 1 allotments were delayed in Kerala due to the CBSE 10th results which were declared on July 22, 2022. The seat allotment procedure was deferred by the officials to accommodate those students who wished to switch boards.

