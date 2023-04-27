Kerala KEAM 2023 Application Correction Process Commence, Know How to Edit Here

Kerala KEAM 2023: As per the recent updates, the Commission of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala has started the application correction process for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) exam 2023 in online mode. Those registered candidates who have defects in their uploaded documents can rectify the same by May 2, 2023. The application correction window will be open till 3 PM. Candidates can make the corrections by entering the required details on the candidate's portal from the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the information available on the website, candidates can verify their name, photograph, signature and class 10 certificate and correct them. Whereas other details such as nativity status, and reservation status will be made available in the portal later.

KEAM 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to edit KEAM 2023 application form?

Candidates who are appearing for the KEAM 2023 exam and want to their application form can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala KEAM

Step 2: Click on the candidates’ portal direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now fill out the login credentials such as the application number and password

Step 4: After this, make the necessary modifications to the application form

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and submit the Kerala KEAM 2023 application form

Kerala KEAM 2023 Exam Details

The examination authorities will conduct the Kerala KEAM examination for the academic year 2023 on May 17 for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The paper will have MCQ-based questions and the first paper will begin from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second paper will be conducted between 2.30 pm to 5 pm respectively.

