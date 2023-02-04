    Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Hre

    CEE has released the Kerala KMAT 2023 admit card on the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download the hall ticket by entering the application number and password

    Updated: Feb 4, 2023 11:23 IST
    Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card Released
    Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card Released

    Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card Released:  As per the latest updates, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has issued the admit card for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) MBA. Candidates who are going to appear for the test can download the Kerala KMAT 2023 admit card from the official website i.e.cee.kerala.gov.in. They need to enter the application number, password, and access code to download the hall ticket.

    The authorities will conduct the Kerala KMAT 2023 exam on February 19, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The KMAT 2023 question paper will comprise 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will be granted 3 hours to complete the KMAT 2023 exam. They must note that entry will not be granted in the exam hall without a hall ticket. The entire KMAT 2023 exam pattern can be checked below.

    Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

    KMAT  2023 question paper

    No. of questions

    Marks

    English Language Usage And Reading

    Comprehension

    50

    200

    Quantitative Aptitude

    50

    200

    Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning

    40

    160

    General Knowledge and Current Affairs

    40

    160

    Total

    180

    720

    How to Download Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card?

    KMAT 2023 is going to be conducted on February 19, 2023. The Kerala KMAT 2023 admit card is a mandatory document to appear in the test. Candidates can check and download the  KMAT 2023 hall ticket on the official website by following these steps-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on KMAT 2023 candidate portal
    • Step 3: Now, log in with application no, password, and access code
    • Step 4:The KMAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
    • Step 5: Download it and take a few printouts

    Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling: Last date To Verify Documents Extended Till Feb 6, Get Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification