Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Hre

Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card Released: As per the latest updates, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has issued the admit card for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) MBA. Candidates who are going to appear for the test can download the Kerala KMAT 2023 admit card from the official website i.e.cee.kerala.gov.in. They need to enter the application number, password, and access code to download the hall ticket.

The authorities will conduct the Kerala KMAT 2023 exam on February 19, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The KMAT 2023 question paper will comprise 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will be granted 3 hours to complete the KMAT 2023 exam. They must note that entry will not be granted in the exam hall without a hall ticket. The entire KMAT 2023 exam pattern can be checked below.

Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

KMAT 2023 question paper No. of questions Marks English Language Usage And Reading Comprehension 50 200 Quantitative Aptitude 50 200 Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning 40 160 General Knowledge and Current Affairs 40 160 Total 180 720

How to Download Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card?

KMAT 2023 is going to be conducted on February 19, 2023. The Kerala KMAT 2023 admit card is a mandatory document to appear in the test. Candidates can check and download the KMAT 2023 hall ticket on the official website by following these steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KMAT 2023 candidate portal

Step 3 : Now, log in with application no, password, and access code

Step 4 :The KMAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5 : Download it and take a few printouts

