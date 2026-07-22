Kerala MSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket at cee.kerala.gov.in
CEE Kerala: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has released the M.Sc. Nursing Entrance Exam 2026 hall tickets on cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their application number and password for the exam on July 26, 2026. A printed hall ticket and valid photo ID are mandatory for entry.
CEE Kerala: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has announced the hall ticket for the Kerala M.Sc. Nursing Entrance Exam 2026. Those candidates who have successfully completed the registration process will be able to download their hall ticket via the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in through their application form number and password. Conducted on 26th July, 2026, the entrance examination is considered a key admission exam for post graduate admissions to government and aided nursing colleges. The hall ticket holds vital information like test center allotted to the candidate, reporting time, roll number of the candidate and other instructions related to the day of the exam.
The board authorities have advised all candidates to go through the details carefully on their hall ticket and make sure that their photograph and signature are clearly visible. In case there are some discrepancies and problems in downloading the hall ticket, the candidate must inform CEE Kerala at the earliest. A printed copy of the hall ticket and a valid government photo identity are required for gaining admission to the exam hall.
How To Download The Kerala MSc Nursing Admit Card 2026?
To Download The Kerala MSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 follow the steps given below:
-
Access your internet browser and log into the official site at cee.kerala.gov.in.
-
Navigate the PG Nursing Candidate Portal link on home page.
-
Choose the Admit Card download option in your portal’s dashboard.
-
Provide your system generated application number and password correctly.
-
Tap the submit button to view your hall ticket on the screen.
-
Download the file in PDF format and print out for the exam.
Kerala M.Sc. Nursing 2026: Key Exam Highlights
Below Mentioned are the key highlights of the Kerala M.Sc. Nursing 2026:
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
|
Course Offered
|
Master of Science (M.Sc.) Nursing
|
Entrance Exam Date
|
July 26, 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer Based Test (CBT) / Offline Entrance
|
Official Website
|
cee.kerala.gov.in
|
Credentials Required
|
Application Number & Password
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.