Kerala MSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket at cee.kerala.gov.in

CEE Kerala: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has announced the hall ticket for the Kerala M.Sc. Nursing Entrance Exam 2026. Those candidates who have successfully completed the registration process will be able to download their hall ticket via the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in through their application form number and password. Conducted on 26th July, 2026, the entrance examination is considered a key admission exam for post graduate admissions to government and aided nursing colleges. The hall ticket holds vital information like test center allotted to the candidate, reporting time, roll number of the candidate and other instructions related to the day of the exam.

The board authorities have advised all candidates to go through the details carefully on their hall ticket and make sure that their photograph and signature are clearly visible. In case there are some discrepancies and problems in downloading the hall ticket, the candidate must inform CEE Kerala at the earliest. A printed copy of the hall ticket and a valid government photo identity are required for gaining admission to the exam hall.