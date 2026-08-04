Kerala NEET Counselling 2026: Application Correction Facility Begins at cee.kerala.gov.in; Edit Till August 10

Kerala NEET Counselling 2026: The Office of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has started the application correction window for NEET UG applications today, August 4, 2026. Candidates will be able to edit their applications online on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to edit applications online is August 10, 2026 by 12 noon. Candidates are advised to adhere to the deadline to correct their applications.

RELATED | MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling at mcc.nic.in LIVE Updates

How to edit Kerala NEET UG Application 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to edit Kerala NEET UG Application 2026 online