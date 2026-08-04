Kerala NEET Counselling 2026: Application Correction Facility Begins at cee.kerala.gov.in; Edit Till August 10
The Office of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has started the application correction window for NEET UG applications on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The window is open till August 10, 2026 by 12 noon.
Kerala NEET Counselling 2026: The Office of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has started the application correction window for NEET UG applications today, August 4, 2026. Candidates will be able to edit their applications online on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to edit applications online is August 10, 2026 by 12 noon. Candidates are advised to adhere to the deadline to correct their applications.
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How to edit Kerala NEET UG Application 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to edit Kerala NEET UG Application 2026 online
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on 'KEAM 2026 - Candidate Portal'
- Enter your Application Number and Password to submit
- Click on 'Memo Details' to look for any application defects
- Upload the scanned copies of required documents
- Correct the photograph/signature
- Review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - KEAM 2026 - Candidate Portal
Fields to Edit in Kerala NEET 2026 Application Form
Candidates will be able to edit the following fields in their Kerala NEET 2026 Application Form online:
- Personal information
- Photograph
- Signature
- Nativity status
- Reservation claims
- Application details
Candidates are advised to check for any error or discrepancy in their application form and get it rectified immediately in the due time.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.