Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala NEET PG Counselling: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination Kerala will close the Kerala NEET PG counselling 2023 application correction window today, October 3, 2023. The merit list of candidates who applied for the PG counselling based on the notification of the revised NEET PG 2023 cutoff was earlier published by CEE Kerala.

According to the official notification released, the option registration for round 3 has commenced. Candidates who have applied for the PG counselling as per the revised notification can register their options online until today, October 3, 2023. The window for students to complete the option registration facility opened on September 30, 2023. Along with option registration, students can also make changes in the applications for the PG counselling until today. As per the official notification, candidates who have registered the options for the third allotment round can add, delete or rearrange the options to their linking until today.

Kerala NEET PG Candidate Login - Click Here

Details to recheck in the Kerala NEET PG Round 3 Applications

Students who have applied for the Kerala NEET PG round 3 admissions can review and update the following information mentioned in the applications

Personal information

NEET PG roll number

Score

Rank

Reservation

Family income

Nativity

Minority and NRI status

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 Steps to Make Changes

To make the necessary changes in the Kerala NEET PG 2023 applications students are required to visit the website and log in through the candidate portal available. Follow the steps given here to make the changes to the NEET PG counselling application.

Step 1: Visit the Kerala CEE official website

Step 2: Click on the PG Medical candidate login

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Click on the round 3 application link and make the necessary changes

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

