Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023: Phase Three Allotment List Out, Get Direct Link Here

Kerala NEET PG round 3 Allotment Result: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala has announced the Kerala NEET PG counselling third phase allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the Kerala NEET PG round 3 allotment can visit the official website website of CEE Kerala to check the allotment result. According to the official notification released, the last date for students to report to the allotted college with required documents is today, October 10, 2023 until 4 pm.

Kerala NEET PG phase 3 allotment was conducted to fill up the vacant seats in the government medical colleges in the state. To check the Kerala NEET PG round 3 allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website and login to the candidate portal using the application number and password. The allotment result will be available on the candidate login.

Candidates can check the Kerala NEET PG round 3 allotment result through the link mentioned on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment result.

Kerala NEET PG counselling Round 3 Allotment - Click Here

As per the notification issued, college authorities are required to approve the list of admitted candidates through the Online Admission Management Sysrem (OAMS) at 5 pm today.

Steps to check Kerala NEET PG Phase 3 Allotment Result

The phase 3 allotment result for Kerala NEET PG is now available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Candidates who have applied for the exams can check the allotment result by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on Kerala NEET PG Medical candidate portal link

Step 3: Enter the application number and password in the link given

Step 4: Click on the allotment result link

Step 5: Download the phase 3 allotment result for further reference

Also Read: Bangalore School Timings Not Changed, Stakeholders Reject Proposal